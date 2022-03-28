Sex Toys Market Size to grow by USD 17.58 billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Sex Toys Market Dynamics

Increasing Popularity of Sex Toys: The growing awareness and changing perceptions about sexual wellness among users is increasing the use of sex toys. The rising acceptance of sex toys, where they are no longer considered taboos, has enabled many couples to enhance their sexual lives with the use of sex toys.

RIsing Exposure to Sex Toys: The growing exposure of sex toys through media is increasing the awareness and adoption of sex toys among people across the world. The increased sales of sex toys are encouraging manufacturers such as LELO to introduce sex toys with disruptive technologies such as TIANI 24k .

Sex Toys Market Company Profiles

The sex toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The sex toys market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors.

Some of the key vendors in the market and their offerings are:

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. : The company offers sex toys such as condoms, vibrators, and lubricants.

: The company offers sex toys such as condoms, vibrators, and lubricants. Doc Johnson Enterprises: The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, strap-ons, masturbators, and others.

The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, strap-ons, masturbators, and others. JIMMYJANE : The company offers a range of sex toys such as bullets, dildos, plugs, lubricants, C-rings, and others.

: The company offers a range of sex toys such as bullets, dildos, plugs, lubricants, C-rings, and others. LELOi AB : The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and others.

: The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and others. Luvu Brands Inc. :The company offers sex toys under the brands Liberator, Avana, Jaxx, and others.

:The company offers sex toys under the brands Liberator, Avana, Jaxx, and others. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc : The company offers sex toys under the brand durex.

: The company offers sex toys under the brand durex. Tantus Inc. :The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others.

:The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others. TENGA Co. Ltd. :The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others.

:The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others. The Aneros Co. :The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, and others.

:The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, and others. WOW Tech International GmbH:The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, and others.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product, the market is classified into (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others). The adult vibrators product segment will account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The adult vibrators market is growing in terms of market size and product offerings. Startup companies and key vendors have introduced various innovative product offerings. Vendors have expanded their product portfolio in terms of technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging to gain a competitive edge.

will account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The adult vibrators market is growing in terms of market size and product offerings. Startup companies and key vendors have introduced various innovative product offerings. Vendors have expanded their product portfolio in terms of technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging to gain a competitive edge. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for sex toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor for manufacturing will facilitate the sex toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 17.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Russian Federation, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Personal Products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Adult vibrators

Dildos

Erection rings

Others

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online stores

Retail outlets and specialty stores

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Online storess - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online storess - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Online storess - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing popularity of sex toy

9.1.2 Rapid growth of e-commerce platforms

9.1.3 Growing demand for remote-controlled sex toy

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Negative social perceptions of sex toy

9.2.2 Potential risks of sex toy

9.2.3 Stringent regulatory policies

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increasing exposure to sex toy

9.3.2 Growing awareness of health benefits of sex toy

9.3.3 Rebranding and repositioning of sex toy industry

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 54: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Doc Johnson Enterprises

Exhibit 58: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Overview

Exhibit 59: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Key offerings

11.5 JIMMYJANE

Exhibit 61: JIMMYJANE - Overview

Exhibit 62: JIMMYJANE - Product and service

Exhibit 63: JIMMYJANE - Key offerings

11.6 LELOi AB

Exhibit 64: LELOi AB - Overview

Exhibit 65: LELOi AB - Product and service

Exhibit 66: LELOi AB - Key offerings

11.7 Luvu Brands Inc.

Exhibit 67: Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Exhibit 71: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 72: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- Key news

Exhibit 74: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

11.9 Tantus Inc.

Exhibit 76: Tantus Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Tantus Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Tantus Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 TENGA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 The Aneros Co

Exhibit 83: The Aneros Co. - Overview

Exhibit 84: The Aneros Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 85: The Aneros Co. - Key offerings

11.12 WOW Tech International GmbH

Exhibit 86: WOW Tech International GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 87: WOW Tech International GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 88: WOW Tech International GmbH - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

