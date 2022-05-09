Sex Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 17.58 Billion | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Distribution Channel, Geography, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Download Our Sample Report to get more insights on Sex Toys Market

Regional Forecast & Analysis

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for sex toys market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global sex toys market in 2020 and is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to factors such as the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor for manufacturing and the growing supply chain network across regions which will facilitate the sex toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Segmentation Forecast & Analysis

The sex toys market share growth by the adult vibrator segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adult vibrators market is growing in terms of market size and product offerings. Startup companies and key vendors have introduced various innovative product offerings. Vendors have expanded their product portfolio in terms of technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging to gain a competitive edge, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

One of the major reasons for the increased use of sex toys is increasing awareness and changing perceptions about sexual wellness among users which is playing a key driving role in the sex toys market growth. A large variety of sex toys are available in the market, which includes luxury love devices, romantic toys, and kinky play toys. Moreover, the growing acceptance of sex toys, where they are no longer considered taboos, has enabled many couples to enhance their sexual lives with the use of sex toys such as vibrators. For instance, beginners are opting for sex toys such as easy-to-operate strap-on harnesses, butt plugs, and an adjustable harness. The presence of specialty sex toy stores and online channels such as Amazon.com, Inc., are enabling people to purchase products with ease. Thus, the increasing acceptance of sex toys and continuous product innovations by vendors have increased the popularity of sex toys.

Market Challenge

Negative social perception, including risk of addiction, about sex toy is detrimental to sex toys market growth as it is discouraging customers from purchasing these products. Moreover, prohibition on the purchase and use of sex toy in countries such as Saudi Arabia is affecting the availability of these products, especially through the brick and mortar retail channel. This also makes it difficult for vendors to establish their presence in these regions as educating customers and creating awareness about the pleasure products becomes challenging. The perception of society often discourages people from openly buying sex toy. However, the perception of society largely remains the same and therefore poses a major challenge to the growth of the sex toy market. Lack of awareness and access to information about sex toy as a healthy option to understand sexual desires is leading to low adoption in some countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia. Therefore, the decreased acceptance of sex toy among a wide population in few markets hinders market growth.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- The company offers sex toys such as condoms, vibrators, and lubricants.



Doc Johnson Enterprises- The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, strap-ons, masturbators, and others.

JIMMYJANE- The company offers a range of sex toys such as bullets, dildos, plugs, lubricants, C-rings, and others.

LELOi AB



Luvu Brands Inc.



Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc



Tantus Inc.



TENGA Co. Ltd.



The Aneros Co.



WOW Tech International GmbH

Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 17.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Russian Federation, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

