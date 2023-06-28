Sex Toys Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys is a key driver -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,046.4 million during 2022-2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online stores, retail outlets, and specialty stores), product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, sex dolls, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market for adult vibrators is growing with respect to market size as well as product offerings. Vendors are launching various products based on technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging to remain competitive in the market. This is the key factor driving the growth of the market. There are several kinds of products that differ in shape and size in the market to cater to every individual demand. Many gynecologists and therapists are suggesting sex toys because of their various sex and health benefits. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys. The main factor is to enhance the end-users' sexual experience by offering products with various features. Furthermore, to cater to distance-related issues, the vendors are developing products that are specifically for females and can be controlled by a remote. The main feature of these sex toys is that they can be controlled from both short and long distances. Hence, the availability of sex toys with advanced features is motivating people to purchase the products, which are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sex Toys Market

Sex Toys Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., Beate Uhse Group BV, BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cliq Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rocks Off Ltd., Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: distribution channel (online stores, retail outlets, and specialty stores), product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, sex dolls, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Sex toys market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., Beate Uhse Group BV, BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cliq Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rocks Off Ltd., Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH

Sex Toys Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys is an emerging trend in the market growth. The popularity of these sex toys and various health benefits are increasing the demand among consumers. Furthermore, vaginal dryness, and atrophy, which can lead to painful sex, are the other factors driving the market growth. These sex toys are not only famous among women, but men are also getting health benefits from these toys. Hence, the growing awareness of sex and health benefits is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Potential health risks associated with using sex toys will restrict the market growth. Vaginal sex toys are giving rise to high risks of infection. In addition, chlamydia, syphilis, herpes, and bacterial vaginosis are some of the other sexually transmitted infections that can be caused by unclean sex toys. The fabrication of sex toys such as plastic, vinyl, and rubber with chemicals are causing rashness and itchiness among consumers. Hence, the abovementioned disadvantages are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,046.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Russia, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., Beate Uhse Group BV, BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cliq Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rocks Off Ltd., Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sex toys market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Sex dolls and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adam and Eve Stores

12.4 Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc.

12.5 Beate Uhse Group BV

12.6 BMS Factory

12.7 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

12.8 Cliq Ltd.

12.9 Doc Johnson Enterprises

12.10 JIMMYJANE

12.11 LELOi AB

12.12 Luvu Brands Inc.

12.13 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

12.14 Tantus Inc.

12.15 TENGA Co. Ltd.

12.16 The Aneros Co.

12.17 WOW Tech International GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

