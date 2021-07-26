Sex Toys Market to grow by USD 17.58 billion through 2025 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 800+ Technologies Covered in Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing popularity of sex toys, the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms, and the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sex Toys Market is segmented as below:

Product

Adult Vibrators



Dildos



Erection Rings



Others

Distribution Channel

Online Stores



Retail Outlets And Specialty Stores

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the sex toys market in the personal products industry include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Sex Toys Market size

Sex Toys Market trends

Sex Toys Market industry analysis

The growing demand for a remote-controlled sex toy is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the negative social perceptions of sex toys may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sex toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sex toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sex toys market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

JIMMYJANE

LELOi AB

Luvu Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Tantus Inc.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

The Aneros Co.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

