Sex Toys Market to Record a CAGR of 11.27%, Increasing Popularity of Sex Toys Globally to Drive Growth - Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including Adam and Eve Stores , Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Enterprises, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, JIMMYJANE, L Brands Inc., LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH among others.

10+ – Including Adam and , Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Enterprises, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, JIMMYJANE, L Brands Inc., LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape Segments: Product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others) and distribution channel (online stores and retail outlets, and specialty stores)

Product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others) and distribution channel (online stores and retail outlets, and specialty stores) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE PDF sample report is available in PDF format

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sex Toys Market is expected to increase by USD 19.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.27%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights

The sex toys market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on the R&D of new products with multifunctional benefits using natural ingredients to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

BMS Enterprises - The company offers sex toys such as dildos, butt plugs, lingerie, vibrators, cupping sets, and sex games.

The company offers sex toys such as dildos, butt plugs, lingerie, vibrators, cupping sets, and sex games. FUN FACTORY GmbH - The company offers sex toys such as Sundaze, Tiger, Volta, Ocean, Duke , Jam, and Abby G dildos.

The company offers sex toys such as Sundaze, Tiger, Volta, Ocean, , Jam, and Abby G dildos. LELOi AB - The company offers sex toys such as G spot vibrators, massagers, masturbators, and condoms.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about vendors

Regional Market Outlook

The sex toys market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor for manufacturing, growing regional supply chain network, rising product demand from Western countries, and innovative product development by vendors in the region.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers, Challenges, and Trends in the Market-

Sex Toys Market Driver:

The increasing popularity of sex toys globally:

There are a large variety of sex toys available in the market, including luxury love devices, romantic toys, and kinky play toys. The rising acceptance of sex toys, which are no longer considered taboo, has encouraged many couples to enhance their sexual lives.

Sex Toys Market Challenge:

Negative social perceptions of sex toys:

The negative social perception, such as the risk of addiction, discourages customers from purchasing sex toys. Moreover, countries such as Saudi Arabia have banned the purchase and use of these products.

Sex Toys Market Trend:

Increasing exposure to sex toys:

The increasing exposure to sex toys such as vibrators and dildos through media is raising the awareness and adoption of sex toys. The demand for sex toys such as rubber vaginas and adult vibrators is rising, owing to factors such as the changing perception about sex toys. Moreover, couples are opting for sex toys such as vibrators for mutual pleasure.

Technavio offers information about various drivers, challenges, and trends that will impact the future of the market. View our FREE PDF sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Europe Sex Toys Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Female Sex Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Russia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Enterprises, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, JIMMYJANE, L Brands Inc., LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Retail outlets and specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Retail outlets and specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BMS Enterprises

Exhibit 115: BMS Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 116: BMS Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BMS Enterprises - Key offerings

11.4 FUN FACTORY GmbH

Exhibit 118: FUN FACTORY GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 119: FUN FACTORY GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: FUN FACTORY GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 LELOi AB

Exhibit 121: LELOi AB - Overview



Exhibit 122: LELOi AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: LELOi AB - Key offerings

11.6 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Lovehoney Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Lovehoney Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Lovehoney Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Luvu Brands Inc.

Exhibit 130: Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 134: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

11.10 Tantus Inc.

Exhibit 138: Tantus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Tantus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Tantus Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 TENGA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 WOW Tech International GmbH

Exhibit 144: WOW Tech International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: WOW Tech International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: WOW Tech International GmbH - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/sex-toysmarket

SOURCE Technavio