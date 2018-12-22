Sexner & Associates LLC Discusses DUI Defense during the Holidays

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexner & Associates LLC, one of the most sought-after litigation firms in Chicago, recently published a DUI defense guide for the holiday season. Its attorneys have measured a significant increase in DUI arrests around the holidays and aim to make drivers aware of their rights when behind the wheel.

The holiday season is a time for celebrations, many of which involve alcoholic beverages, getting in the car, and driving home after a long night. Being behind the wheel makes you responsible for the safety of those in your car as well as others on the road and being arrested for a DUI can result in serious charges with potentially severe consequences.

Reasonable suspicion: Before pulling any vehicle over, police officers need to determine that an individual may be committing a criminal act, or otherwise behaving in a way that violates the law. Some examples include speeding, driving with a broken light or simply swerving. Also, officers involved in the arrest must articulate such a reason to the court if defense counsel files a motion or a trial is demanded. Remember, every American citizen has the legal right to challenge his or her arrest.

The breathalyzer test: Blood alcohol content (BAC) equal to or greater than 0.08 is considered to support a presumption that a person was under the influence when arrested for a DUI. This evidence can be used by the police against you when you get your day in court. Though the breathalyzer measurements are often quite reliable, the results of the test may be inaccurate due to faulty calibration or mishandling by the officer.

"Your defense lawyer could push for an assessment or analysis of the breathalyzer's proper operation. If there is a possibility that the officer used a faulty device or that the results may be unreliable, the evidence could be held inadmissible. Due to machine tolerances, breathalyzer evidence may also be challenged if the BAC measured during the test was exactly at or just slightly above 0.08%," said Mitchell Sexner, Founder of Sexner & Associates LLC.

Defending a DUI can be difficult for those unfamiliar with the legal landscape. If you or a loved one is facing DUI charges, contact Chicago DUI lawyers at Mitchell S. Sexner & Associates LLC, as their experience and numerous successful results make them one of the most sought after firms in the state.

About Sexner & Associates: Over a period of more than twenty-five years, the award-winning attorneys at Mitchell S. Sexner & Associates LLC have fought on behalf of clients seeking fairness and justice in their everyday lives. With a firm belief that everyone has the right to be treated fairly, they have successfully represented more than twenty thousand satisfied clients. Their highly proficient legal team is comprised of experienced litigation attorneys with years of training and specialized legal skills.

SOURCE Sexner & Associates LLC

Related Links

https://www.sexner.com

