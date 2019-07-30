Sexner & Associates LLC Talk Medical Malpractice in Illinois

But it's not just Illinois that has been impacted. According to the Journal of Patient Safety, over 400,000 patients die each year due to preventable medical errors and accidents, with some estimates indicating that as many as 33% of hospital admissions and stays will result in some type of medical error.

Although not all medical errors meet the criteria of medical malpractice, others involve gross negligence often resulting in dire consequences including pain and suffering, unnecessary treatments and procedures, and death.

Medical Malpractice in Illinois: an overview

Medical Malpractice is the result of a physician or other healthcare professional, organization or institution breaching what is known as the "standard of care" when treating a patient. This breach may result in damages, injury, and in severe cases, death.

The "standard of care" refers to a commonly accepted set of practices, courses of action and standards that similar medical professionals with like training and experience would adhere to if they were treating a patient under the same circumstances. A violation of this standard of care is known as medical negligence.

Treatment: an often confusing aspect of malpractice

According to Mitchell Sexner, when most individuals think of treatment, they think of medicine, diagnostics or other services used to treat a disease. However, "treatment" in the context of a malpractice case may also unfortunately involve misdiagnosis , prescribing the wrong medication, or even the failure to treat. In most cases, if the "treatment" or lack thereof caused damages or injury to the patient, that may count as an "actionable" incident eligible to initiate a lawsuit for malpractice.

Illinois Statute of Limitations for Medical Malpractice

Sexner and Associates LLC urges victims in Illinois to not wait to seek legal counsel. State-imposed laws in Illinois establish time limits that dictate how long a patient has to seek suit before a claim expires. This timeline is known as a statute of limitations. As it relates to Illinois medical malpractice law, victims generally have up to two years from the date at which the patient either knew, or should have known, about the injury. Those under the age of 18 may have up to eight years to file suit so long as the filing is carried out before the patient turns 22 years of age. Some exceptions apply.

Illinois Medical Malpractice Damages

Damages are "awards" that victims may be granted if they win their case in court for legitimate claims. While some states limit how much an injured patient may receive, Illinois does not have any such caps on compensatory damages at this time.

These damages may include but are not limited to:

Pain and suffering

Past and future medical bills

Rehab and physical therapy

Psychological therapy

Lost wages

Lost future earning potential

And more…

The Most Common Types of Medical Malpractice Claims in Illinois

A study conducted by the Illinois Department of Insurance found that the following five medical specialties were subject to the most claims:

Surgery

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Internal Medicine

General Practice; and

Anesthesiology

