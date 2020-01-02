Sexton Advisory Group Shares Three Retirement Resolutions to Make in 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 50 percent of American workers, retirement is a top priority, according to Investopedia. Unfortunately, only half of Americans have an actual retirement plan in place. Thankfully, with each new year comes a new start. To help, Steve Sexton, founder of the Southern California independent financial services company Sexton Advisory Group, is sharing his top three retirement resolutions to make in 2020.

1. Save more money each month.

A Principle Financial survey indicates saving more money tops Americans' list of financial resolutions for 2020. Individuals can make good on this resolution by automating the process. Set up direct deposit or contribute a portion of each paycheck to a 401(k) and/or additional savings accounts. For those without a 401(k), consider an IRA with direct deposit and pay retirement funds there. Focus on contributing as much as you can each year and increase the contribution until you're contributing the yearly maximum.

2. Pay off your debts.

Make a list of all of accumulated debts, payment due dates, minimum payment amounts, interest rates, and the time frame in which you would like to pay down your debt. To get started, go to www.sextonadvisorygroup.com to download a spreadsheet template for guidance. Next, decide on a payment strategy that is comfortable for your specific situation. Consider paying down the credit cards with the highest interest rates first. If that seems too daunting, try paying down the smallest balance first, so you can see progress toward eliminating bills right away. If you can, always pay more than the minimum payments, but most importantly – always pay on time.

3. Create an emergency fund.

According to the Federal Reserve Board, 39 percent of adults in America do not have enough cash on hand to cover a mere $400 emergency. If this sounds familiar, reevaluate your existing financial habits and discern areas where you may be able to cut back on spending. This can include non-essential spending, such as eating out or daily visits to a coffee shop. You may even consider taking on an additional job to fund that emergency fund. This way you won't have to resort to taking on debt when any unplanned bills pop up unexpectedly.

"The New Year is a wonderful time to put your retirement desires into action," says Sexton. "You can choose to start small and simple, or if you are a little closer to retirement age, you may consider seeking professional advice on how to maximize your lifetime income. The important thing to know is it is never too late (or too early) to start taking action toward retirement."

To learn more, please visit https://www.sextonadvisorygroup.com

