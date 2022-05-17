Sexton Advisory Group Shares Tips on How to Limit Taxes in Retirement

Financial Consultant Steve Sexton Outlines Best Practices to Minimize Taxes in Your Golden Years

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Steve Sexton, financial consultant and CEO of Sexton Advisory Group, diversifying your tax allocation in retirement is just as important as diversifying your investments to ensure you're comfortable in your golden years. With over 20 years of personal finance and retirement planning experience, Sexton shares his essential tips to minimize taxes in retirement.

Fund a life insurance contract. "Proper tax planning takes into account reducing your taxes while you're alive, as well as after you pass away. Funding a properly structured permanent life insurance contract can help many individuals accomplish both. First, life insurance allows you to build up of cash inside the policy, that can be withdraw tax free. Second, a life insurance contract also allows individuals to transfer assets to beneficiaries tax-free." says Sexton.





