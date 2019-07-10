Sexual assault lawsuit filed by Bernheim Dolinsky Kelley against Newport Independent Schools

NEWPORT, Ky., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed today against Newport Independent Schools for repeated sexual assaults perpetrated on a middle school student by a former teacher. The lawsuit alleges that despite several complaints raised to Newport Intermediate School administrators, the teacher in question continued to sexually harass the child in addition to other female students. The sexual harassment included rubbing female students' legs and shoulders and demanding they give the teacher hugs; placing their faces near his genital area.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the minor by the law firm of Bernheim Dolinsky Kelley.

Michael Reilly, an attorney for the firm indicated that the school administration ignored repeated efforts by parents to address the issue. As a result, those students that were subject to the teacher's sexual advances have experienced anxiety, depression and a decline in their academic performance.

The exact number of children who were molested has not been determined and the firm is urging parents to come forward. A dedicated sexual assault hotline has been created for affected families who wish to lodge a complaint.

Concerned parents are urged to call the sexual assault hotline at 800.219.8129. The call is free, and the information provided will remain confidential.

The sexual harassment lawsuit was filed in Campbell Circuit Court and seeks unspecified damages.

