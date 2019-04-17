Sexual Assault Victims Call for Continued and Expansive Investigation into Dr. William Vollmar of Lancaster County

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 16, attorneys Brian Kent and Guy D'Andrea of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP in Philadelphia and Tom Malone of The Malone Firm, LLC announced that they represent several clients who were sexually assaulted by Quarryville, Pa., Dr. William R. Vollmar in Lancaster County. The sexual assaults occurred while various young men who wish to remain anonymous, on separate occasions, obtained medical treatment from Dr. Vollmar. During what was supposed to be a medical appointment, Vollmar abused his position of power and trust when he allegedly sexually assaulted these young men. Doctor Vollmar was apparently known to perform unnecessary genital exams of young boys throughout various school districts of Pequea Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg and possibly others.

The victims who have come forward are seeking to hold Vollmar, a predator, for his abuse of power, reputation and medical degree giving him access to sexually assault young boys and men. The victims of Vollmar want to uncover the full history of Vollmar's assaults and to let other potential victims know that they are not alone and do not have to suffer in silence.

Victims who experienced any improper conduct by Vollmar are urged to come forward and join the other brave young men that have already spoken up and help hold Vollmar accountable. People can call the law firm's hotline at 855-382-3385 if they have more information about Vollmar of if they have been victimized themselves.

For more information, please contact Brian Kent or Guy D'Andrea directly at (855) 382-3385, GDAndrea@laffeybuccikent.com or bkent@laffeybuccikent.com.

Contacts: Guy D'Andrea | gdandrea@laffeybuccikent.com

Brian Kent | bkent@laffeybuccikent.com

SOURCE Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP

