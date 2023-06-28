Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market size to grow by USD 835.06 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the availability of supplements in multiple dosage forms - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sexual enhancement supplements market size is forecast to increase by USD 835.06 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.58%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the availability of supplements in multiple dosage forms, the availability of sexual wellness products online, and the high prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction (ED). Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market - Vendor Analysis

The sexual enhancement supplements market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional vendors. Established vendors offer a broad range of products, have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources, make significant investments in R&D, and have strong geographical coverage. Small and medium-sized vendors are struggling to capture market share from the leading vendors. They are focused on expanding their businesses globally and are generating a significant volume of their net sales from their international operations. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological advances, an increasing number of new products, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaborations, and the growing focus of vendors on expanding their reach to international markets.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Ambic Ayurved India Pvt. Ltd., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., BioFilm Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cyanotech Corp., Dabur India Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, GNC Holdings LLC, Good Clean Love Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Leading Edge Health Inc., Lovehoney Group Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Vox Nutrition Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

Atlantic Essential Products Inc. - The company offers sexual enhancement supplements such as fruit berry powders and multivitamin pills.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. - The company offers sexual enhancement pills such as Natesto and Fiera.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers sexual enhancement supplements called Trojan Lubricants Tonight.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market - Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (male and female), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Companies that effectively use these channels can improve their market share and boost brand recognition. These channels refer to the conventional method of selling products through physical stores, including health stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets. They offer numerous advantages in the sexual enhancement supplements market, such as a broader reach through physical stores, which refer to consumers who may lack internet access or prefer in-person purchases. Moreover, consumers may opt to buy these products in person due to their sensitive nature and their preference for privacy.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers

The availability of supplements in multiple dosage forms is a key factor driving the sexual enhancement supplements market growth.

Supplements are available in a variety of forms, including capsules, creams, sprays, gels, lotions, and liquids, allowing consumers to adjust the dosage to their specific needs.

The availability of various dose forms increases supplement acceptance and adherence, resulting in a wider user base.

Elderly individuals, who may have other health conditions, often prefer sprays, creams, gels, or lotions instead of tablets, reducing the number of pills they must take.

The wide range of options in different dosage forms provides customers with the flexibility to select the most suitable supplement for them.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rapid growth of e-commerce is a market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

E-commerce solutions provide convenience for patients who are not willing to buy sexual enhancement supplements from traditional retail or hospital channels.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED) and other sexual abnormalities in both men and women has resulted in a higher demand for sexual enhancement supplements.

Moreover, the increased demand creates a gap between the supply and demand of these supplements.

Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the trend during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The availability of substitutes will be a major challenge impeding the sexual enhancement supplements market.

The availability of substitute products, such as lubricated condoms, sex toys, and erotic lingerie, hinders customers' willingness to purchase sexual enhancement supplements.

As a result, there is a decline in the adoption of sexual enhancement supplements due to the presence of alternative options.

Furthermore, the growing acceptance of the LGBT community in society has led to an increased demand for sex toys.

Sex toys are viewed as a suitable substitute for sexual enhancement supplements, contributing to their higher demand among this population.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sexual enhancement supplements market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sexual enhancement supplements market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sexual enhancement supplements market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sexual enhancement supplements market vendors

Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 835.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambic Ayurved India Pvt. Ltd., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., BioFilm Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cyanotech Corp., Dabur India Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, GNC Holdings LLC, Good Clean Love Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Leading Edge Health Inc., Lovehoney Group Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Vox Nutrition Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

