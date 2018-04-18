Sexual Harassment, Career Advancement Among Topics at Women's Leadership Forum

The forum, conducted by the CalCPA Education Foundation, will cover such topics as:

What If #MeToo Happens to You

Navigating Conflict: How to Advocate for Yourself and Be Heard

Why Work Culture Matters — Tips from the Trenches

Says forum co-chair Becky O'Malley, CFE, "We hope to educate conference participants regarding their rights and how they can protect themselves if they are ever in an uncomfortable situation. We also will discuss the responsibilities of employers."

Adds Meredith Johnson, CPA, CFP, conference co-chair, "The forum will provide tools that attendees can use immediately that will help them develop leadership capabilities. Also, there are intangible benefits, like connecting with other women in the profession and discussing issues they have in common or finding inspiration in something someone else is doing."

The forum is designed for women accountants and financial professionals at all levels of their career. It is available both live and via webcast at a cost of $325 for members of the California Society of CPAs and $425 for nonmembers. Continental breakfast and lunch is included in the registration for the live presentation.

During the networking lunch, five women accountants will be presented with Women to Watch Awards. The awards recognize outstanding women for their inspiring contributions to the accounting profession and their communities.

The forum provides up to seven hours of continuing professional education for CPAs.

