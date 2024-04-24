Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-Riverside County Official Jeffery Hewitt and Chief of Staff Matthew Shannon Allowed to Move Forward

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group (MLG) – a nationally recognized law firm specializing in Employment Rights, Class Actions, and Financial Services – who filed a complaint in the Superior Court of Riverside County on behalf of a plaintiff alleging that the County of Riverside, former County Supervisor Jeffrey Hewitt, who asked her to join his staff, and his Chief of Staff, Matthew "Boomer" Shannon, were responsible for sexually harassing and wrongfully terminating the plaintiff during her tenure as Legislative Assistant and Public Safety Liaison with the County of Riverside, now sees development as McCune Law Group successfully defended Shannon's Motion for Summary Judgment on April 15, 2024.

Plaintiff Brenda Dennstedt's lawsuit against her former employer Riverside County makes discrimination, harassment, emotional distress and retaliation claims. Shannon, Hewitt's former Chief of Staff, sought summary judgment, arguing that the alleged conduct did not meet the threshold for emotional distress . However, thanks to MLG's defense of the lawsuit, the court disagreed, finding that Shannon's conduct and its impact on Dennstedt's emotional well-being was eligible to be argued in court.

The court's tentative decision acknowledged how Dennstedt's allegations of constant teasing about her dating life, sexually suggestive comments, and inappropriate behavior contributed to a toxic and hostile work environment. Consequently, Shannon remains a defendant as the case progresses toward its trial date on December 6, 2024.

This is not the first sexual harassment claim brought against Hewitt, for whom Shannon served as Chief of Staff during his tenure as Supervisor. Nasim Hamrang, a former County of Riverside employee, alleged sexual harassment by Hewitt while working on an SOS Team at a skilled nursing facility, resulting in a $50,000 settlement paid by Riverside County to resolve her claim.

MLG Partner Joseph L. Richardson, leading the legal representation for this case, expressed satisfaction with the Court's decision and concern over what he perceives as a systemic issue within the County's administration. Richardson stated, "We believe the multiplicity of cases, including ours, against Riverside County highlights a deeply concerning pattern of behavior within the County's administration. It raises serious questions about the workplace culture and the treatment of employees, particularly those who seek to uphold ethical standards. We are glad that the Court agreed with us that there are issues of material fact that a jury should hear regarding Mr. Shannon, who we allege not only witnessed conduct by Hewitt, but joined in the conduct as well."

MLG encourages anyone with relevant information or individuals who have experienced similar issues while employed at Riverside County to come forward. The law firm is dedicated to fighting for workers' rights and remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for those impacted by these alleged violations.

To arrange a comment from Joseph Richardson, please contact MLG's Public Relations department at [email protected].

