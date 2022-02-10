Sexual Health and Beyond: myLAB Box Focused Overall Wellness in 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization, last year, about 94% of participating countries reported disruptions to routine checkups and preventative care. To combat these issues, myLAB Box, the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment service, rapidly expanded its at-home testing options during 2021.

What started with a focus on sexual health now includes several other health and wellness markets, allowing customers to assess their overall health more thoroughly.

myLAB Box was the first company to offer a COVID + Flu combination test and to work to consumerize COVID saliva screenings versus the more invasive deep nasal swabs. myLAB Box also offers an FDA-authorized shallow nasal swab test that can detect infection in as little as 48 hours.

"When COVID took the nation by storm, myLAB Box was the first in line with an innovative home testing solution," said Lora Miro, myLAB Box's CEO and co-founder. "We were also aware that many Americans would miss important routine checkups, preventative care and other non-COVID related health resources. Today, we are pleased to offer nearly 50 testing-to-treatment options for wellness, fertility and more, making myLAB Box the most comprehensive at-home health screening platforms available today."

Major Additions to myLAB Box's Virtual Storefront:

Food Sensitivity

myLAB Box's at-home Food Sensitivity test offers helpful information about how a body reacts to 96 common foods.

General Wellness

New tests were added to help monitor cholesterol levels, vitamin deficiency, heavy metal levels and more. These are featured on myLAB Box's at-home wellness test page.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

myLAB Box's at-home colorectal cancer screening test is designed to help doctors diagnose potential traces of colon cancer in men and women.

Fertility and Family Planning

For many of us, fertility issues are a serious concern. myLAB Box offers several new fertility and family planning tests that can help give individuals peace of mind.

To learn more, visit: https://www.mylabbox.com.

About myLAB Box

Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12904657

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE myLAB Box