Sexual Health Pioneer, VerifiedMD, Introduces First STD Verification Badge

Negative STD tests via the concierge service are eligible for the VerifiedMD badge making it the easiest way to have the STD talk — without ever saying a word

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifiedMD, a leading innovator in sexual health services, has launched the industry's first verification badge. The VerifiedMD badge empowers individuals to take ownership of their sexual health through a discreet, yet tangible symbol to show they are within normal limits on the day of STD testing.

To be eligible for the VerifiedMD badge, VerifiedMD provides a one-of-a-kind concierge testing service that allows for convenient, professional testing of six common STDs. Testing is done either at home by a medical professional or at a nearby lab followed by fast results that are delivered to users via an online customer portal. Those that receive the "all clear" will get immediate access to their VerifiedMD badge, and if a test is positive, medical professionals will discuss the details with the user.

"We understand the importance of open and honest conversations about sexual health among partners. We also understand how uncomfortable those conversations can be," said Marc Cohen, M.D., Board Certified Urologic Surgeon and Medical Advisor for VerifiedMD. "The VerifiedMD badge makes those conversations a lot easier, and promotes not only personal safety, but community safety."

Sex care is self-care, and it's a form of respect for yourself and others. Users are encouraged to showcase the exclusive badge with partners, potential partners, and on their dating profiles – it's like having the STD conversation without ever saying a word. This is a critical offering for today's dating world where talking about STD status can be awkward. The VerifiedMD badge enables transparent confirmation of sexual health status without the associated emotions.

Additional features of the VerifiedMD service include:

The badge is active for one year and displays your first name, last initial and date of testing (but we recommend quarterly testing)

It comes with a shareable link that verifies normal results without sharing any confidential information

In partnership with BioReference, one of the largest full-service specialty labs in the United States , concierge testing is done either at home or in a laboratory near you

, concierge testing is done either at home or in a laboratory near you When scheduling a test, users register online and choose their preferred location, then verify their identity in person before the appointment

The test screens for six STDs, including Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, HIV, Hep B and Hep C

Results are usually available in 3-5 days, but could be available as soon as the day after testing

With the VerifiedMD badge, VerifiedMD's goal is to normalize regular STD testing, encourage proactive sharing of results with sexual partners to limit the risk of infection, and finally see the STD rate decline once and for all.

For more information on the first-ever shareable VerifiedMD badge and to try the concierge service, visit https://verifiedmd.com/.

Media Contacts

Kimberly De La Cruz / Anjelica Gutierrez

702-600-7681

[email protected]

SOURCE VerifiedMD