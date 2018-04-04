Sexual Performance and Rejuvenation Center (SPARC) Offers GAINSWave® in Columbus

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Samantha Neuwirth, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Sexual Performance and Rejuvenation Center (SPARC) is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 4701 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH, 43214 USA.

SPARC is the first clinic in the Columbus metro area to focus exclusively on rejuvenating the sexual performance of its clients. Our practice is committed to enhancing the sexual experience of each and every one of our clients, and focusing on every person's specific goals to make that happen.

Dr. Neuwirth is the chief medical officer of a staff that is completely committed to sexual wellness in all its forms. We believe that you should put as much care into the pleasurable aspects of your life as you do into everything else. Investing in yourself this way can reinvigorate you, and even awaken relationships that have fallen asleep at the wheel. When our clients leave our clinic, they do so with renewed vitality and zest for life. Come see what SPARC can do for you.

