Sexual Wellness Experts, MysteryVibe, Announces Their Biggest Black Friday Sale
MysteryVibe is offering up to 35% off their award-winning vibrators and gift sets starting today.
Nov 18, 2021, 06:45 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidays are synonymous with gifting and one of the greatest gifts is the gift of pleasure. MysteryVibe announces their sitewide sale with savings of up to 35% off their internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning product line. Check out the deals below:
- Crescendo - 35% off the world's most flexible vibrator. With over 20 international design awards, this vibrator beat Apple Watch in the coveted Design Week Awards.
- Poco - 35% off the world's first targeted G-spot vibrator. Sleek and beautiful, this vibrator fits in your palm to deliver discreet pleasure on the go.
- Tenuto - $30 off the world's first wearable vibrator for men. Tenuto is the only doctor endorsed vibrator that helps you get hard, stay hard and stimulate your partner … all at the same time!
- Couple Gift Set - Save $100 on the ultimate his and hers gift set featuring Crescendo, Tenuto, MysteryVibe playcards, and lubricant.
- Bendable Gift Set - Save $115 on the world's first bendable vibrator set, Crescendo and Poco along with inspiring MysteryVibe playcards and lubricant.
- Lovers Gift Set- Save $75 on the lovers set which includes Tenuto, Poco, Poco Playcards and Tenuto playcards, and lubricant.
- Poco & Champ Gift Set - Save $45 on the MysteryVibe's x Champ Condoms partnership gift set that makes safe sex, sexy. Set includes Poco, 3x Champ ribbed condoms, 3x Champ ultra thin condoms, and Champ water-based lubricant.
- Crescendo & Tenuto Gift Set - Save $100 on adaptable pleasure with fully customizable products - Crescendo and Tenuto.
- Crescendo & PocoGift Set - Save $115 off customizable vibrators, Crescendo and Poco.
- Tenuto & Poco Gift Set - Save $75 on his and hers vibrators - Poco and Tenuto.
- Crescendo Gift Set - Save $70 on all the fixings for happy holidays. Set includes Crescendo, MysteryVibe playcards, and lubricant.
- Tenuto Gift Set - Save $30 on the gift set that keeps giving. Set features Tenuto, Tenuto playcards, and lubricant.
- Poco Gift Set - Save $45 on the powerful Poco, Poco playcards, and lubricant.
- Complete Gift Set - Save $145 on the entire MysteryVibe collection. This gift set is for those who believe hedonism is the way to true happiness. Set includes Crescendo, Poco, Tenuto, MysteryVibe playcards, and 2 bottles of lubricant.
For more information, offers and tips, check out MysteryVibe.
About MysteryVibe
MysteryVibe creates award-winning medical devices that help address significant issues in sexual health like pain, erectile dysfunction & arousal disorder. They are a world leader in sexual health technology with multi-award-winning FDA II devices, which have improved the lives of over 50k people in 65 countries.
SOURCE MysteryVibe
Share this article