Sexual Wellness Line Future Method Celebrates Nationwide Retail Expansion With UrbanOutfitters.com And Hustler Hollywood

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Method, the sexcare line known for combining scientific research with a holistic approach to worry-free sex attainable for all, announces it will expand its retail distribution beyond its e-commerce website—www.futuremethod.com—and into UrbanOutfitters.com as well as HUSTLER Hollywood brick-and-mortar retail locations nationwide. Initially focused on offering healthy products and improving education around anal sex, the brand also continues to expand its reach through hotel brand partnerships and international distribution.

"We are thrilled to partner with Future Method! We see a great deal of synergy between Future Method and Urban Outfitters and are excited to be expanding our wellness category with a wider range of intimate care. We are very pleased to offer Future Method to our customers as an inclusive and innovative brand that aligns well with our values," said Lindsay Peacock, Buyer at Urban Outfitters.

Future Method is a pioneer brand devoted to revolutionizing the way all sexually active people prepare for and enjoy sex, and care for their bodies afterwards. The brand initially built a loyal following among gay men, but this expansion increases visibility and underscores the exploding demand for its products amongst a broader consumer demographic.

"Over the past few years, as the stigma and taboo around anal engagement has lessened, we've seen an increase in interest from all genders and sexualities. Sexual practices in America are shifting, and consumer demand in the health and sexual wellness category is exploding," said Dr. Evan Goldstein, co-founder of Future Method. "Consumers are expecting more throughout all categories of self-care—and sexual health is no exception. At our core, Future Method is a science-first, holistic brand dedicated to supporting safe and healthy pleasure and judgment-free education."

Future Method's increased growth and presence across mainstream retail stores throughout the nation is a testament to the core values of the brand. Traditional pleasure and sexcare stores like HUSTLER Hollywood are continuing to expand further into the wellness category by introducing educational, science-backed brands like Future Method.

"We are excited to partner with an innovative brand like Future Method, who combine actual science with intimacy products. One of the things we love most about Future Method is how much thought, care, and research go into development of the entire line. We particularly align with their dedication to creating safe, effective sexual wellness goods while also promoting education. As a brand, HUSTLER Hollywood's mission is to make sexual health and wellness products more accessible, and to work hard to erase the shame and stigma associated with sex and sexuality. We take great pride in providing quality products and service with a fun and judgment-free shopping experience. Future Method is a perfect fit," said Philip Del Rio, VP of Retail at HUSTLER Hollywood.

Developed and co-founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein, anal surgeon, sexual health and wellness expert, and founder of Bespoke Surgical—a first-of-its-kind, elite anal surgery practice built for today's gay male and anyone looking to improve their anal health—Future Method was inspired by Dr. Goldstein's patient interactions through which he identified a real need for science-backed products, accessible education, and open dialogue to help people achieve safe, healthy, and fun sex.

Future Method is now available at UrbanOutfitters.com and HUSTLER Hollywood retail locations nationwide. For more information on Future Method, visit www.futuremethod.com.

ABOUT FUTURE METHOD

Future Method is an innovative, science-backed sexcare brand co-founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein, a nationally renowned anal surgeon and founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical. Future Method is the result of Dr. Goldstein's years of experience working with clients and understanding their sexual needs and has been embraced by people from a wide spectrum of sexualities. As the preeminent expert and thought leader in the field, Dr. Goldstein is committed to education and awareness—not only through bringing the important issues surrounding sexual health to the forefront, but also eliminating the stigma attached to anal engagement.

SOURCE Future Method

Related Links

http://www.futuremethod.com

