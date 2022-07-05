Sexual Wellness Market Size to Grow by USD 3.20 billion | 34% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about market dynamics, Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sexual Wellness Market size is expected to increase by USD 3.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.86%.

Regional Market Outlook

The sexual wellness market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The region will account for 34% of the market growth. China is a key country for the market in APAC. North America is another fast-growing market for sexual wellness products and services market. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to an efficient retail infrastructure and a large number of vendors.

Latest Drivers, Challenges, and Trends in the Market-

Sexual Wellness Market Driver:

Significant increase in the number of sexual wellness initiatives undertaken by various companies and organizations:

Sexual wellness initiatives promote awareness about the importance of sexual health using sexual wellness products such as erotic lingerie, condoms and contraceptives, and sex toys. Campaigns to raise awareness about sexual health issues also focus on encouraging people to practice safe sex. For instance, in 2021, Healthy Native Youth announced a sexual health program for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) youth. Such sexual awareness and wellness initiatives, along with crowdfunding campaigns, will drive the growth of the global sexual wellness market.

Sexual Wellness Market Challenge:

Increase in side effects:

Raw materials and ingredients such as rubber, plastic, latex, and nitrile used in products come in direct contact with skin. Some sex toys can cause severe burning, itching, and other complications, as they may contain harmful toxins and chemicals such as phthalates and parabens. Moreover, lubricants used on them can also contain chemical components that can increase the risk of STDs. Therefore, consumers are raising concerns regarding the safety of these products.

Sexual Wellness Market Trend:

Growing LGBT population:

People belonging to the LGBT group are prominent buyers of sexual wellness products, including enhancement supplements, dildos, and lubricants. These products can be easily purchased through e-commerce websites. Vendors provide information through online forums and blogs, which increases the demand for their products. They also offer services through online communities, where users can share their experiences and get support from experts such as sexologists, doctors, and therapists. This helps in revenue generation in the global sexual wellness market.

Sexual Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.09 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adam and Eve Stores, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Sex toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Condoms and contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Condoms and contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Condoms and contraceptives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Erotic lingerie - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Erotic lingerie - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Erotic lingerie - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Personal lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Adam and Eve Stores

Exhibit 56: Adam and Eve Stores - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 57: Adam and Eve Stores - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 58: Adam and Eve Stores - Key offerings

11.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 59: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Doc Johnson Enterprises

Exhibit 64: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 65: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Key offerings

11.6 Karex Berhad

Exhibit 67: Karex Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 68: Karex Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Karex Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Karex Berhad - Segment focus

11.7 KESSEL medintim GmbH

Exhibit 71: KESSEL medintim GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 72: KESSEL medintim GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 73: KESSEL medintim GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 LELOi AB

Exhibit 74: LELOi AB - Overview



Exhibit 75: LELOi AB - Product and service



Exhibit 76: LELOi AB - Key offerings

11.9 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 77: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Luvu Brands Inc.

Exhibit 80: Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Exhibit 84: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 85: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 87: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

11.12 TENGA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

