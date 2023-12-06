Sexual Wellness Market size to increase by USD 46.47 billion between 2022 to 2027|Market growth is driven by the increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report titled Sexual Wellness Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is set to grow by USD 46.47 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.17% from 2022 to 2027. According to the research, it is revealed that APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sexual Wellness Market 2023-2027

Sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns serve as significant factors driving market expansion. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about sexual health by endorsing products such as sensual lingerie, condoms, contraceptives, and sexual aids, emphasizing disease prevention. Crowdfunding plays a crucial role in introducing modernized female-centric pleasure products. Initiatives like Healthy Native Youth facilitate open dialogues regarding sexual health. Collectively, these endeavors not only promote the use of sexual aids but also drive sales, contributing to the growth of the global sexual wellness market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the sexual wellness market, outlining optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The sexual wellness market in North America, particularly led by the US and Canada, is experiencing significant growth due to increased awareness and acceptance of related products. Local manufacturers like Church & Dwight optimize the supply chain, while companies concentrate on technological advancements to expand their market share. The robust retail infrastructure in North America, including major stores like Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens, further boosts the sales of sexual wellness items.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of sexual wellness Market:

Increasing recognition of sex toys' health advantages is a major trend in the global sexual wellness market.

Women opt for sex toys post-gynaecological surgery and childbirth to maintain vaginal tissue flexibility and prevent vaginal dryness, potentially averting issues like atrophy and discomfort.

Medical dilators and vibrators help manage conditions like involuntary muscle contractions around the vaginal opening.

Men with erectile dysfunction find relief and options for orgasm through tools like cock rings, penis pumps, and constriction bands.

Companies like Luvu Brands Inn, Mayer Laboratories Inc, and Doc Johnson Enterprises are some of the major players in the sexual wellness market. For more information on companies or its offerings, download the sample report

The market is segmented by Product (Sex Toys, Condom And Contraceptive, Erotic Lingerie, Personal Lubricants and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East And Africa)

The sex toys segment is anticipated for substantial growth in market share during the forecast period. The market's expansion is linked to changing societal attitudes, resulting in a larger demand for sex toys. Moreover, the growing presence and approval of these products in mainstream media have contributed to their broader acceptance in society.

Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, download the sample report now

The sexual wellness market is expected to see significant growth, driven by increasing awareness through initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns. While social stigma and legal complications hinder growth in some regions, the market thrives on growing acceptance, especially for sex toys. The market, led by companies like Church and Dwight Co. Inc., witnesses a rising demand for sex toys, aiding its segmented growth. Despite challenges, major regions like North America and APAC contribute significantly to this market, with the US and Canada dominating the North American sector due to enhanced product awareness and distribution channels in major retail outlets. Major players in the industry, including Adam and Eve Stores, Doc Johnson Enterprises, and Good Clean Love Inc., are implementing strategies to improve their market presence through alliances, expansions, and innovative product launches.

Related reports

Condom Market: The condom market is projected to increase by USD 5,117.84 million, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 5,874.06 million.

Online Sex Toys Market: The online sex toys market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.40 billion.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio