Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach USD 110.33 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.49% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the global sexual wellness market size was worth around USD 57.50 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 110.33 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.49% during the forecast period (2023- 2030).



Sexual Wellness Market: Overview

Sexual health is a fundamental human need. It is essential for the health and well-being of couples, individuals, families, and society as a whole. It is necessary for the growth of communities and the advancement of nations. Sexual health must be regarded positively. The concept of sexual well-being should be regarded with reverence. The official definition of sexual wellness has contributed to a broader comprehension of sex as an act by incorporating the participants' emotional, social, mental, and physical health. It is concerned with more than the absence of dysfunction, disease, and infirmity. Sexual health includes equal access to sex-related health care, information, and education. Sexual health and awareness can be accomplished by educating individuals on the significance of consensual and safe sexual activity.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Sexual Wellness Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the sexual wellness market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.49% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The sexual wellness market size was worth around USD 57.50 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit USD 110.33 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The sexual wellness market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing discussions around sex and related topics

Based on sex segmentation, males were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on provider segmentation, online stores were the leading providers in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Sexual Wellness Market By Sex (Females And Males), By Product (Condoms & Female Contraceptives, Antifungal Agents, Personal Lubricants, Sex Toys/Vibrators, Pregnancy Testing Products, Erotic Lingerie, And Other Wellness Products), By Provider (Online Stores And Retail Outlets), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Sexual Wellness Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing sexual discourse to fuel market expansion

The global market for sexual wellness is anticipated to expand due to the increasing acceptance of sex and related activities. In many countries and religions, sex was a prohibited subject of discussion until recent years. However, people have begun to become more receptive to discussions about the significance and impact of secure sexual behaviour. For example, a 2022 report by the New York Post indicated that nearly 58% of survey respondents had discussed sexuality with their offspring, while nearly 21% said they intended to do so in the future. Their number is not particularly large, but it has increased over time.

Sexual Wellness Market: Restraining Factors

Certain cultures' decreased tolerance for sex-related topics will inhibit market expansion

Despite the growing comfort between parents and children regarding sex education, a significant number of cultures and religious groups still forbid the discussion of sex. This is primarily due to the negative perception of sexuality, particularly in countries with traditional religious beliefs.

Global Sexual Wellness Market: Segmentation

The global sexual wellness market is segmented based on sex, product, provider, and region.

Based on sex, the global market is segmented into females and males. The market witnessed high growth in the male segment mainly due to changing perceptions toward male sexuality. The introduction of innovative products along with increasing awareness about sexual health.

Based on product, the sexual wellness industry is divided into condoms & female contraceptives, antifungal agents, personal lubricants, sex toys/vibrators, pregnancy testing products, erotic lingerie, and other wellness products. The highest growth rate was listed in the condoms & female contraceptive segment.

Based on provider, the global market is divided into retail outlets and online stores. The latter segment is expected to lead with the highest revenue during the forecast period. Revenue is likely to increase as a result of a rise in the number of products available on online platforms, internet penetration, convenience of purchase, and partnerships between product providers and online platforms.

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , Muc-Off, a leading supplier of motorcycles and bicycles, announced entry into the sexual wellness segment with the launch of a new range of Muc-Off Sex Lube. The announcement was made keeping in view the demand from the consumers of the company.

, Muc-Off, a leading supplier of motorcycles and bicycles, announced entry into the sexual wellness segment with the launch of a new range of Muc-Off Sex Lube. The announcement was made keeping in view the demand from the consumers of the company. In June 2023 , the Mayor of Massachusetts announced the launch of a new curriculum framework related to a fresh take on sex education in schools and educational institutes.

List of Key Players in Sexual Wellness Market:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global sexual wellness market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global sexual wellness market include;

Doc Johnson

LELO

pjur

Lovers

Durex

Womanizer

Satisfyer

Trojan

Adam & Eve

Lovehoney

We-Vibe

Luvkis

Fleshlight

Babeland

K-Y

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Sexual Wellness Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Sexual Wellness Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Sexual Wellness Market Industry?

What segments does the Sexual Wellness Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sexual Wellness Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 57.50 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 110.33 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.49% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Doc Johnson, LELO, pjur, Lovers, Durex, Womanizer, Satisfyer, Trojan, Adam & Eve, Lovehoney, We-Vibe, Luvkis, Fleshlight, Babeland, and K-Y. Segments Covered Doc Johnson, LELO, pjur, Lovers, Durex, Womanizer, Satisfyer, Trojan, Adam & Eve, Lovehoney, We-Vibe, Luvkis, Fleshlight, Babeland, and K-Y. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the global market with highest growth rate

The global market for sexual wellness is anticipated to be dominated by North America. In 2022, the region produced more than 36 billion dollars of the total revenue. Regional growth is being driven by an increase in the number of participants, a rise in the positive acceptance of sex, a rise in sexual awareness, and an increase in government initiatives to promote sexual education in schools. In March 2023, Maude, a brand of contemporary sexual wellness products, became the first brand of its kind to be sold at prominent Sephora locations. Maude will display its organic lubricant, unscented body cleanser, and massage candle. Similarly In January 2023, the lingerie brand Journelle established its global headquarters in the New York area. The store will feature a wellness centre in addition to brand-related merchandise. In addition to the consumers' high disposable income, the legal status of selling sexual devices contributes to the region's revenue.

Global Sexual Wellness Market is segmented as follows:

By Sex

Females

Males

By Product

Condoms & Female Contraceptives

Antifungal Agents

Personal Lubricants

Sex Toys/Vibrators

Pregnancy Testing Products

Erotic Lingerie

Other Wellness Products

By Provider

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

