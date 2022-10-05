Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market to Record a CAGR of 4.27%, Increasing Prevalence Of STDs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market by Type (viral infections, bacterial infections, and other infections) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of STDs, the availability of drugs to treat STDs, and a strong presence of vendors such as Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie, and Abbott.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By type, the viral infections segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rise in the prevalence of STDs caused by viruses. Some of the STDs caused by viruses include genital herpes (herpes simplex virus), genital infection (human papillomavirus), AIDS (HIV), and hepatitis B (hepatitis B virus).

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing prevalence of STDs is driving the growth of the market. STDs are caused by the transmission of various viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Some of the STDs include gonorrhea, syphilis, hepatitis B, chlamydia, genital herpes, and HIV/AIDS. Syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis are curable. However, genital herpes, hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, and STDs are caused by HPV and cannot be cured. The rising incidence and prevalence of STDs have increased the demand for the early screening and diagnosis of STDs. Vendors across the world are focusing on offering a wide range of STD treatment drugs. Hence, the rising incidence and prevalence of STDs in several countries globally are expected to foster the growth of the global STD treatment market.

Some Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Affymetrix

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

Cepheid Inc.

DiaSorin SpA

Dynavax Technologies Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hologic Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd.

Lupin Ltd

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V

Pfizer Inc.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Affymetrix, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Dynavax Technologies Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hologic Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd., Lupin Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan N.V, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Viral infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Viral infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Viral infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Viral infections - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Viral infections - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bacterial infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Bacterial infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Bacterial infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Bacterial infections - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bacterial infections - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other infections - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other infections - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other infections - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 95: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.6 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

Exhibit 98: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 99: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 101: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 103: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 112: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 116: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 122: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 124: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 126: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

