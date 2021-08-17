Seychelle Media Ranks No. 844 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 577 Percent

Inc. 5000 ranks companies according to percentage of revenue growth, 2017 - 2020. During this time, Seychelle Media grew 577% and is ranked No. 63 in its industry, No. 10 in the Orlando area and No. 72 in Florida.

Jason Tremblay , Envie Holdings CEO, and founder and CEO of Seychelle Media says, "Our dedicated and talented team and loyal clients have made this extraordinary growth possible. I'm incredibly excited that our team's innovation and hard work catapulted us into the top 17% of this prestigious list. The Seychelle Media team is a rare collection of brilliant digital strategists, creatives and technologists, obsessed with leveraging data to drive success on behalf of our clients. They deserve all the praise and credit.

"We are the de facto lead generation and e-commerce solution for timeshare developers. Through a suite of innovative and disruptive services from our family of brands, we have become the optimal solution to new timeshare owner growth. One of the remarkable parts of our growth story is how effectively we were able to serve our clients during the pandemic and travel lockdown, which earned us recognition from Facebook as a Resilient Business Case Study."

While many companies struggled in 2020, clients of Seychelle Media and its sister brand, VacationVIP (ranked No. 641 on the 2021 Inc. 5000) benefited from aggressive, highly strategic, technology-based solutions. In 2020, Seychelle Media and Vacation VIP delivered 106,565 sales of mini vacation packages and an additional 1,882,263 qualified leads to its clients.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. says, "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled."

Seychelle Media provides advertising and ecommerce through Facebook, Instagram, Google, LinkedIn and other valued Channel Partnerships. Through ad-tech methodologies and conversion-focused creatives, Seychelle Media has delivered more than 6.7 million qualified leads to the timeshare industry since 2014.

Seychelle Media is Whitelisted by Facebook for the import of 3rd-party data segments. The company leverages its strong Big Data relationships to produce big results for its clientele, which includes many of the most dominant brands in timeshare. The company maintains strong working partnerships with data giants ORACLE, Acxiom, Personicx, TransUnion, ComScore, IHS Markit, LiveRamp, Datalogix, Stirista and Epsilon.

"The Inc. 5000 sets the bar high. On average, companies on the list have grown sixfold since 2016, while the economy only grew by 15%," says Tremblay. "Seychelle Media has demonstrated remarkable capacity to surge and scale. Current operations and development validate the company's projections for more robust growth over the next few years."

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Envie Holdings is the parent company of a growing suite of brands including Seychelle Media, VacationVIP, TechEnvie, and VacationEnvie. The company is driven by its mission to create and deliver digital marketing solutions for vacation ownership and other verticals, designed to simplify processes, utilize game changer technologies and increase client return on advertising spend (ROAS). envieholdings.com

