Seyfarth Makes Major Move to Expand National Trial Capabilities with Addition of Marc Mukasey and Team

NY-based group brings preeminent trial experience and health care regulatory depth; joins Seyfarth's agile, technology-enabled litigation platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP announced today that Marc Mukasey's powerhouse trial practice is joining the firm. The Mukasey team, including partner Torrey Young and three other lawyers from Mukasey Young LLP, will join Seyfarth and continue their focus on representing clients whose business, reputation, or freedom is being challenged. Mukasey will serve as co-chair of the firm's Trial practice alongside Boston partner Lynn Kappelman, reinforcing the firm's leadership in complex trial advocacy nationwide.

This strategic move significantly strengthens Seyfarth's capabilities in white collar defense, complex litigation, and health care regulatory matters, and underscores the firm's commitment to intentional, high-impact growth in key markets.

Widely regarded as one of the nation's leading trial attorneys, Mukasey is sought out to handle the most complex and high-profile investigations and trials. His clients have included a United States President, a U.S. Congressman, a world-renowned scientist, and Hall of Fame athletes and coaches, as well as banks and finance executives, private equity leaders, media personalities, health care providers, and politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Mukasey has secured victories in some of the most closely watched and pressure-packed matters in the country. His record includes the acquittal of a Navy SEAL in a nationally watched military trial, achieving the first-ever defense victory in a commodities fraud "spoofing" prosecution, and playing a pivotal role in a landmark cryptocurrency matter.

"The future of complex litigation will be defined by firms that combine exceptional trial talent with technology-enabled insight," said Lorie Almon, chair and managing partner of Seyfarth. "Marc and his team share that forward-thinking approach. They are world class courtroom advocates who understand how AI, data, and process innovation sharpen strategy and outcomes. This team will thrive on Seyfarth's collaborative, scaled platform, and our clients will benefit across industries."

"If you want to win the biggest cases of the 2030s," said Mukasey, "you need elite trial lawyers backed by sophisticated technology. Seyfarth blends boutique agility with a national platform. That combination of deep talent, scale, and innovation is what high-stakes litigation demands. Lorie Almon and the Seyfarth team are building where the field is going, and we're excited to be a part of it."

A former Chief in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Mukasey brings extensive experience guiding corporations, executives, and public officials through sensitive investigations and litigation. His work spans catastrophic industrial incidents, major financial and energy disputes, and representation of leading figures in sports, law enforcement, and other high-profile industries.

Mukasey's courtroom skill, integrity, and commitment to ethical advocacy have earned him the honor of being inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Joining with Mukasey is Torrey Young, who also brings exceptional trial experience as well as deep knowledge of health care regulation, including advising clients on anti-kickback laws, False Claims Act, Stark, and related issues.

Young has built a reputation as a versatile trial lawyer and trusted advisor in complex litigation and regulatory matters. Her practice spans internal investigations, compliance programs, and high-stakes enforcement actions, where she has secured dismissals, declinations, and favorable resolutions for clients across the health care and life sciences sectors.

Beyond health care, Young has worked across industries including energy, academia, cryptocurrency, and financial services, guiding clients through matters involving securities, tax, antitrust, and government investigations.

"Seyfarth's platform enables to us bring industry‑specific insight to complex disputes while leveraging sophisticated technology and a lean, collaborative team model," said Young. "That's how you deliver speed, accuracy, and value in high‑stakes matters—whether the client is in health care or in energy, finance, or emerging tech."

Giovanna ("Gina") Ferrari, chair of Seyfarth's Litigation department, underscored the strategic impact of these additions. "Adding Marc and Torrey elevates our litigation bench nationally. Marc's trial record is unparalleled, and Torrey's health care regulatory experience meets a critical need for our clients. Together, with their full team joining, they further position us to handle the most complex and consequential matters."

Bringing in Mukasey's team is the latest move elevating Seyfarth's profile in New York and further strengthens the firm's ability to meet client demand in one of the nation's most competitive markets. John Napoli, co-managing partner of Seyfarth's New York office, said, "This addition is a game-changer for our New York practice. Marc brings exceptional trial experience and trusted relationships that will resonate with clients across industries. His team's arrival bolsters our ability to deliver exceptional results in the most complex, high-stakes matters."

In addition to Torrey Young, Mukasey's team includes two counsel, Thomas Thornhill and Michael Westfal, one associate, Brie Alford, and one paralegal.

Tom Thornhill provides nearly 20 years of experience representing organizations and individuals in federal and state criminal investigations, federal criminal trials, government enforcement proceedings, internal investigations, and complex commercial litigation. Thornhill offers a broad range of industry experience, having represented clients in the financial, auditing, health care, airline, automotive, sports media, and construction industries.

Michael Westfal represents clients in high-stakes criminal prosecutions, regulatory and internal investigations, and complex commercial litigation matters. He has advised clients across a range of industries, including the banking, financial services, cryptocurrency, healthcare, real estate, and aviation sectors. Michael has defended clients against investigations and enforcement actions brought by the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the Office of the New York State Attorney General.

Brie Alford counsels health care and life sciences clients in regulatory compliance, contract negotiations, criminal actions, and complex civil litigation. Her practice includes advising healthcare service providers on compliance with federal and state healthcare fraud laws, Medicare and private insurance reimbursement, and HIPAA compliance.

The addition of this team follows Seyfarth's recent high-profile strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of a 23-lawyer transactional team from Morris Manning & Martin and several high-profile lateral hires in 2025. Since 2024, Seyfarth has added 38 lateral partners, reinforcing its market-leading capabilities across Corporate, Employee Benefits, Real Estate, Complex Litigation, White Collar defense, Health Care, and Labor & Employment.

About Seyfarth Shaw LLP

With approximately 1000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. The firm is recognized for its innovative approach to delivering legal services, combining deep industry knowledge with advanced technology and substantive excellence.

Seyfarth partners with clients to solve complex challenges across sectors including litigation, corporate, real estate, regulatory compliance, labor and employment, and executive compensation and other benefits work. Committed to collaboration and client-focused solutions, Seyfarth continues to set the standard for legal service delivery in an evolving global marketplace.

SOURCE Seyfarth Shaw, LLP