Seymour Project Manager named Toastmasters International President

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard E. Peck, of Seymour, Conn., is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Peck assumed the one-year term at the organization's 89th annual International Convention, held virtually Aug. 24-29.

Peck was a senior member of the Network Support division at AT&T, where he had worked for over 30 years. During his tenure as a project manager, he led cross-functional teams to successfully deliver several multimillion-dollar high-tech projects annually. His responsibilities also included writing and updating technical and training documents, as well as providing project analysis and solutions. He was also responsible for streamlining processes through the use of Robotic Process Automation.

He earned an MBA in international business at the University of Texas at Dallas. Peck is a certified project management professional by the Project Management Institute. His volunteer work includes serving as club president and Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis International, serving with Lions Club International, as well as serving in various capacities with the Catholic War Veterans. He also enjoys traveling, studying world cultures, and helping others achieve more than they believe they can. Peck was a recipient of the 2018 Presidential Award for Volunteerism.

A Toastmaster for 14 years, Peck has been a member of his home club, Nutmeg in Woodbridge, Connecticut, since 2006 and is also a member of Park City Toastmasters in Stratford, Connecticut. He has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

He says, "To me, Toastmasters is about making a positive, life-changing impact on individuals throughout the world. Through Toastmasters we have the ability to change the world one member at a time!"

As International President, Peck is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors. He joins the following newly elected officers on the Toastmasters International 2020–2021 Executive Committee:

Margaret Page of British Columbia, Canada — International President-Elect

Matt Kinsey of Coral Springs, Fla. — First Vice President

Morag Mathieson — Second Vice President

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

