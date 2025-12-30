Seyond to Showcase Complete End-to-End LiDAR Portfolio and Mass-Production-Ready Solid-State LiDAR at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seyond, a global leader in high-performance LiDAR solutions, is showcasing its complete end-to-end LiDAR portfolio at CES 2026, highlighting deployment-ready solutions spanning ultra-long-range, long-range, and fully solid-state sensing for automotive, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure applications. With a full-spectrum portfolio covering the entire perception stack, Seyond enables customers to source all LiDAR requirements from a single, trusted partner.

Seyond's portfolio includes flexible manufacturing and supply options, with select sensor configurations available from U.S.-based production lines and designed to meet BABA compliance requirements, supporting customers operating in regulated and security-sensitive environments.

Mass-Production–Ready Solid-State LiDAR Within a Complete End-to-End Portfolio

A key highlight of Seyond's CES presence is the debut of its Hummingbird fully solid-state LiDAR series, including Hummingbird D1 for automotive OEMs and Hummingbird D1-R for robotics applications. Hummingbird D1 is Seyond's first fully solid-state LiDAR and is mass-production ready, having already secured a world-first OEM design win, marking a major milestone toward large-scale deployment of solid-state LiDAR in passenger vehicles.

Built on a fully electronic scanning architecture, Hummingbird eliminates mechanical components to deliver exceptional durability, reliability, and consistency in demanding real-world environments. Its compact form factor, ultra-wide 140° × 100° field of view, and minimal blind spot enable high-resolution, real-time 3D perception for intelligent navigation across automotive and advanced robotics platforms. Support for satellite architecture with raw data output and centralized processing further improves system efficiency and long-term scalability.

Hummingbird complements Seyond's comprehensive end-to-end LiDAR portfolio, which spans ultra-long-range sensing with Falcon K, long-range performance with Robin E1X, mid-range coverage with Robin W, and short-range, fully solid-state perception with Hummingbird. This full-spectrum approach enables customers to build complete perception systems using a single supplier, reducing integration complexity while accelerating development timelines. With unified validation standards, scalable manufacturing, and flexible supply options, Seyond supports customers from early prototyping through mass production and global deployment.

Live LiDAR Demos and Real-World Autonomous Applications

Seyond's booth will also feature live demonstrations of Robin e1X, the newest evolution of the company's long-range LiDAR family. Robin e1X delivers enhanced range, improved point cloud quality, and optimized performance for autonomous driving, smart cities, and industrial automation.

In addition, Seyond will showcase a customer's autonomous logistics delivery cehicle integrated with the company's Robin W LiDAR. The vehicle demonstrates how Seyond's sensing technology enables precise perception, safe navigation, and operational reliability in real-world autonomous logistics and last-mile delivery applications.

Advancing Scalable Autonomy Across Industries

With a LiDAR portfolio covering everything from ultra-long-range sensing to compact, fully solid-state perception, Seyond supports a wide range of autonomy use cases across automotive, robotics, intelligent transportation systems, and smart infrastructure. CES 2026 marks a key milestone as the company continues to deliver deployment-ready, production-scalable LiDAR platforms that allow customers to build complete perception solutions with a single, trusted technology partner.

About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of advanced LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure applications. Focused on performance, reliability, and scalability, Seyond's LiDAR technologies enable real-world autonomy across diverse operating environments. The company is committed to accelerating the adoption of safe, intelligent, and connected systems through next-generation 3D sensing.

