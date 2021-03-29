Sezzle Achieves B Corp Certification

Sezzle's mission is to 'financially empower the next generation', and to go beyond finance by supporting empowerment across many facets of users' lives, creating a better world for the next generation through ethical initiatives. New generations are set to inherit the environmental and social crises unfolding today. Sezzle and its community of B Corp brands prove that all industries - even payments - can do their part to provide solutions and make a positive impact today and into the future.

B Corps are businesses that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability to people and the planet; companies that are dedicated to using business as a force for good. Sezzle is proud to join a community of purpose-driven brands that includes such notables as Patagonia, Allbirds, and Athleta. Sezzle extends purpose beyond profitability, and aligns itself with like-minded companies. People want to work for, buy from, and invest in companies they believe in. The recent approval of filing requirements by BLab™ cements Sezzle's ethos of 'payments with purpose' into its governance structure.

"Becoming a certified B Corp empowers our entire team, but it is only the beginning. This designation ensures that we hold Sezzle to the highest of standards," said Sezzle CEO, Charlie Youakim. "Sezzle's key differentiator among competition is our purpose-driven approach to business. With this designation, we will strengthen this advancement through the collective power of the B Corp community."

Sezzle's leadership team and stakeholders strongly believe that the company's core commitment to financial education, credit building, and to helping all ages effectively manage personal finances without incurring high-interest finance charges, benefit the community at large, both socially and ethically. In addition to social good and financial wellness, Sezzle pursues green initiatives to support sustainability and environmental movements.

"We're excited to have such an innovative company like Sezzle join our B Corp Community," said Lindsey Wilson, B Lab's Business Development Manager, "This designation formally recognizes the efforts Sezzle has been doing across the company - encouraging sustainable, ethical, and social values among its employees and the community."

Sezzle proposed a full slate of 2021 B Corp initiatives on both a local and global scale, seen in the following five commitments:

Planting a tree for every new, active user in partnership with Trees for the Future. The commitment to be carbon neutral with certification from Climate Neutral, reducing the company's carbon footprint. That also works with brands like REI, Ministry of Supply, and Allbirds. Giving a full annual scholarship to the University of Minnesota to a disadvantaged student and launching a new national scholarship. Providing free financial literacy and needed tools via Sezzle U. Creating a non-profit fund to support causes as they arise that are in line with the company's social mission.

These initiatives coincide with the company's value-based marketing strategy and dedication to its partners with purpose program-collaborating with brands, partners, and retailers that are aligned in pursuing social good.

