Sezzle Activates Google Pay and Apple Pay, Extending its Reach into In-Store Retail

The Sezzle Virtual Card, powered by Marqeta , is launching on both Apple Pay and Google Pay, offering immediate merchant benefits with effortless integration. Just as Sezzle users are able to do online, the Virtual Card will allow merchants to give their customers a more flexible way to pay for in-store transactions by providing them the opportunity to split their purchases into four, interest-free installments paid out over six weeks.

In uncertain economic times, consumers -- particularly millennial and Gen-Z shoppers -- are seeking out and giving their business to merchants across all sectors that offer Buy Now, Pay Later solutions at check out. Nationally recognized generational expert Jason Dorsey has predicted that by 2023, 95% of all retailers will be offering installment payments at checkout.

Merchants enrolling in the program can expect to have the service up and running within hours of setting up an account with Sezzle . For merchants offering Sezzle's solution, the consumer experience is seamless. At checkout, shoppers simply tap their phone at the point-of-sale terminal, which activates the Sezzle card in their mobile wallet, powered through Sezzle's partnership with global card issuing platform Marqeta.

"As traditional, in-store retail re-emerges, it's critical that we support our merchant partners by giving them new tools to jump-start sales, both online and in-store," said Killian Brackey, a Sezzle co-founder, and Chief Technology Officer. "As a proven solution for driving incremental sales and new customer growth, we are thrilled to publicly announce an easy way for U.S retailers to offer Buy Now, Pay Later in store."

By using Sezzle, retailers immediately position themselves to attract a growing segment of the population that prefers to pay overtime without incurring interest-bearing debt or fees. Within hours of launching Sezzle at checkout, merchants see immediate increases in conversion rates, average basket sizes, and customer satisfaction. Over time, retailers see improvements in both the rate of repeat customers and rate of repurchase among existing customers. In recent head-to-head competitions with other installments-based solutions, Sezzle came out on top, with customers citing Sezzle's "overall performance, superior technology, focus on young consumers, and user experience" as differentiating factors in their decision to select Sezzle.

With a growing need for budgeting amid widespread economic uncertainty, Sezzle has seen a rapid pick up in shopper adoption, adding 325,000 new users, registering 326% year-over-year growth in Q2 2020.

Apple Pay is an easy, safe, and secure way for customers to pay in millions of places, in stores, in apps and online with the Apple devices they use every day. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated using Face ID or Touch ID, or a device's passcode.

Google Pay is a fast, simple way to pay using a smartphone to speed through checkout within apps and websites. It is universally accepted at the POS wherever the contactless payments are accepted. Customer payment information is protected with multiple layers of security, including tokenization, so customers can pay with peace of mind – all the time.

For more information on Sezzle for Apple Pay and Google Pay, visit: https://dashboard.sezzle.com/merchant/signup

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/ .

For more information on Google Pay, visit: https://pay.google.com/about/

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.5 million Active Users across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not negatively impacted.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 16,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visit sezzle.com .

