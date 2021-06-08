Sezzle Announces New $20,000 Scholarship Program

Recently named the best BNPL App for Students, Sezzle is determined to aid students in more ways than one. Tweet this

Recently named the best BNPL App for Students by thebalance.com, Sezzle is determined to aid the students in more ways than one. The Sezzle National Scholarship is just one of the company's commitments to education funding––alongside Sezzle's core financing product. The adoption of Sezzle's interest-free solution skyrocketed in the past year as BNPL became the optimal solution for all shoppers––especially those hit by student loans and debt.

Did You Know? Student Loan Stats (Provided by the US Federal Reserve):

$1.71 Trillion in US student loan debt

in US student loan debt 44.7 million Americans with student loan debt

Defaults were halted as part of the pandemic relief measures — prior to the pandemic, 11.1% of student loans were 90 days or more delinquent or are in default.

"As student debt rises, younger generations face the challenge of building credit ratings without necessarily owning a credit card," commented Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer, Veronica Katz. "Our credit-building feature, Sezzle Up provides a solution; transforming the traditional landscape of credit. We hope that this new Sezzle Scholarship is another tool to directly alleviate student debt and financial hardship."

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at over 34,000 retailers. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

