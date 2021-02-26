Sezzle Announces Record 2020 Annual Results

Underlying Merchant Sales (UMS) expected to reach an annualized pace of US$2.5 billion by the end of 2021.

- 2020 UMS and Total Income rose 250.8% and 272.1% YoY, respectively.

- Merchant Fees (80.9% of Total Income) for 2020 increased 266.9% YoY.

- Active Merchants reached 26.7K as of 31 December 2020, representing YoY increases of 166.6%.

- Strong positive trends continued in January 2021 with Active Merchants rising to 29.2K (9.5% MoM), and UMS of US$117.8M, representing a record month and 65.1% above the average monthly pace for 2020.

- Subsequent to 31 December 2020, the Company announced a new US$250 million receivables funding facility with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Bastion Funding IV LLC to support the expansion of the business in the US and Canada. The 28-month facility expands the Company's funding capacity, while lowering the cost of borrowing and extending the maturity well into 2023.