Sezzle Appoints Former PayPal Executive Reid Bork to Lead Enterprise Sales

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // Today, installment-based payments platform Sezzle announced the appointment of Reid Bork to its leadership team. Bork, a former PayPal Executive, was named Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Sezzle, a newly created role in which he will be responsible for leading the company's large-scale retail acquisition efforts.

Bork had been with PayPal since 2008, most recently serving as Senior Director of Global Accounts. He will be spearheading Sezzle's enterprise business development efforts, as Sezzle recommits their focus to large client acquisition following the company's recent capital raise .

"The Sezzle board is excited to see another great addition to the leadership team, which will further accelerate our push into the large-scale enterprise market," commented Sezzle Board Member and former PayPal executive, Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore who worked with Bork at PayPal. "Reid is an expert in the large-scale merchant acquisition space, and we are confident that he is the ideal person to take Sezzle's enterprise business to the next level."

Bork is a proven sales and business executive with an impressive track record in the payments industry. Earlier in his career, he played a key role in large enterprise strategy at Bill Me Later -- a company subsequently acquired by PayPal -- which gave him an exceptional foundation in the credit and payments space. At PayPal, Bork quickly became a critical member of the unit responsible for helping the company enter and navigate the large enterprise retail vertical. At PayPal, in his role as Senior Director of Large Enterprise Growth, Bork led the North America Sales Strategy & Development team. In this position, Bork was responsible for establishing the infrastructure of PayPal's strategic business development efforts that led to PayPal's immense influence in the payments sector. Following his role as Senior Director of Large Enterprise Growth, Reid was later promoted to Senior Director of Global Accounts at PayPal.

"I look forward to bringing my experience in enterprise sales to the fast-paced, forward-thinking culture at Sezzle and the rapidly accelerating 'Buy Now, Pay Later' space," said Bork. "I am thrilled to have an opportunity to extend this company's reach even further into enterprise - an area I have spent the better portion of my professional career tackling."

"These are unprecedented times and retailers are looking for innovative solutions to support their customers - the Sezzle installments, based payments solution fits hand in hand with the needs of large enterprise clients. I look forward to adding value to retailers in a time when flexible payment solutions are so crucial," added Bork.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.5 million Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over the spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit-building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 16,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For more information visit sezzle.com.

