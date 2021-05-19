Sezzle Launches Long Term Financing with Ally

Sezzle expands its "Buy Now Pay Later" product offerings with POS installment financing for eCommerce Tweet this

Per Sezzle's mission of financial empowerment, Ally's financing solution is a more transparent, responsible, and consumer-friendly option for consumers. The launch of Sezzle's long-term product is an additional advantage to shoppers that use Sezzle as a financial co-pilot on their path to financial empowerment.

"We heard from our merchants that they were looking for solutions to suit a wider range of products, including higher-priced items," said Sezzle President Paul Paradis. "With Ally Lending's personalized, flexible financing solutions now available on Sezzle's platform, we offer shoppers a responsible, transparent way to finance higher ticket items over a longer period. It's a win-win for retailers and consumers."

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to control their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 34,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $181.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

