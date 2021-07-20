Sezzle Launches 'Sezzle Capital' for Merchant Partners

Powered by Wayflyer, Sezzle Capital will secure qualified merchants with fast, affordable, unsecured loans. Tweet this

Sezzle's mission is to financially empower next-gen consumers, and to do so by democratizing financial freedom. Sezzle Capital is a natural next step in the company's mission––providing an unparalleled program to merchants through responsible lending. The partnership with Wayflyer allows Sezzle to provide much needed financing to its merchant partners without any credit risk or additional capital requirements to Sezzle.

"As Sezzle works to enable eCommerce growth by providing financing to the consumer, Wayflyer works to enable growth by providing financing directly to eCommerce businesses, enabling brands to get in front of more consumers for accelerated online growth,'' said Wayflyer CEO Aidan Corbett. "We're excited to partner with Sezzle and help take the next generation of great brands to new heights."

"We've listened carefully to our merchants and we understand that one of their biggest pain points is cash flow," said Sezzle President, Paul Paradis. "By providing quick and effective access to funding, Sezzle Capital will ensure our merchants are less stressed about the day-to-day and fully focused on growing their businesses while at the same time it helps to strengthen our relationships with our customers"

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 34,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

About Wayflyer

Wayflyer helps eCommerce businesses worldwide reach their growth potential by providing a range of financing and analytics solutions that help them access working capital, improve cash flow and drive sales. Through its offering of affordable, non-dilutive, unsecured capital, eligible businesses are given the flexibility to secure advertising space and inventory, paving the way for growth and profitability. Wayflyer's unique free analytics platform also analyzes marketing performance on a daily basis, equipping eCommerce businesses with world-class data and tangible, tangible insights designed to improve performance. Wayflyer acts as a growth platform for eCommerce businesses, providing them with a one-stop-shop for the working capital needed to thrive, as well as the data-driven knowledge and insight to spend their capital in the optimum way.

