Sezzle Now Available on Gridiron Football, Bringing Buy Now, Pay Later to Sports

Sezzle's "BNPL" online payment option is growing in popularity, as millions of shoppers opt for the convenience of paying in four easy installments, over six weeks, with zero interest. Among similar buy now, pay later platforms, Sezzle is gaining traction as the most user-friendly, trusted and performance-driven pay later solution for retailers. Expanding into sports registration and equipment with Gridiron Football is a natural step for Sezzle. As it focuses on bringing flexible payments to consumers across all verticals.

Traditionally, youth sports help kids stay fit, build character and make lifelong friends––but if families are not careful, sports can also upend tight finances and cut into necessary budget allocations. In order to combat this financial burden that hundreds of thousands of parents face each year, Gridiron Football partnered with Sezzle to offer families the ability to let their children play now, and pay in four installments with no interest or fees.

Did you know?: Youth Sport Finances

The Aspen Institute found the average amount of spending on sport was approximately $692 . That's per child, per sport and per year.

2018, only 38% of kids aged 6 to 12 played team sports on a regular basis -- down from 45% a decade earlier

"It's often said, you can leave the game of football — but the game never leaves you! Upon finishing my NFL career, I knew I was never going to be the behind-the-desk employee. I had to launch and build a business that represented my love for the game and, more importantly, develop a program that could help kids with my same passion pursue their dreams starting from a young age. The idea of Gridiron Football, a safer and more innovative way to reimagine and enjoy youth non-contact football, was born," said Joey LaRocque, Founder & CEO, Gridiron Football. "Bringing Sezzle on board to ease the financial worries of families was a natural yet groundbreaking next step in the company's journey, we want every kid to have the same opportunity. "

This partnership comes just in time for thousands of shoppers to use Sezzle's convenient and interest-free payment option when they sign up for Gridiron's Summer and Fall football leagues. Beginning September 1st (for the Fall) and July 5th (for the Summer), girls and boys of all ages across the United States will begin the largest season yet of Gridiron's rapidly growing football league. https://www.gridironfootball.com.

