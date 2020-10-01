Sezzle Partners with Leading Fashion Retailer UNTUCKit

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven payments solution Sezzle announced today that it has partnered with the retail pioneer, UNTUCKit , one of the fastest-growing retail brands in North America, to provide affordable, quality, untucked shirts to Sezzle's 3 million users. Sezzle is pleased to be chosen as the preferred Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) option for UNTUCKit as the holiday shopping season commences.

"We are thrilled to welcome UNTUCKit to the growing Sezzle family. With a shared dedication to shoppers and an innovative approach to retail, our teams have already created a strong relationship that will serve our shoppers well. We look forward to offering Sezzle users another well-known, quality fashion and apparel brand -- and one they have been asking for," commented Sezzle President, Paul Paradis.

"We are really excited to be working with Sezzle and having access to Sezzle's immense user base of savvy, fashion-forward customers," said UNTUCKit Director of Operations, Jason Lerman. "Giving our customers a more flexible way to pay is important to us, and we look forward to being part of the Sezzle family of leading fashion brands."

UNTUCKit selected Sezzle as its preferred 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option in an effort to meet growing demand from an increasingly large segment of the population that prefers to pay overtime without incurring interest-bearing debt or fees. Retailers offering Sezzle realize an increase in conversion rate, basket size, customer satisfaction and rate of repurchase. With a growing need for splitting payments amid economic uncertainty, Sezzle has seen rapid pickup in their product throughout COVID-19.

Today, over 3 million U.S customers use Sezzle at more than 17,600 top retailers after just three short years since launching in the market.

About UNTUCKit

Founded in 2011, UNTUCKit was the first to make shirts designed to be worn untucked. Its iconic button-downs give men a seamless way to look sharp and feel comfortably casual. UNTUCKit also offers polos, T-shirts, sports coats, and pants, in addition to shirts, dresses and blazers for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, with more than 85 physical retail locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information visit UNTUCKit.com.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for more than 3 million Consumers across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not negatively impacted.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 17,600 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visit Sezzle.com.

