Sezzle Signs Partnership Deal With Top 100 Global eCommerce Leader Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // – Market America Worldwide, a global product brokerage and internet marketing company and owner of global and award-winning e-commerce site SHOP.COM, has announced its partnership with Sezzle, a financial technology company and highest-rated buy now, pay later online payment provider. Ranked #19 in Newsweek's Best U.S. Online Shops for 2021 and #79 in Digital Commerce 360's Top 500 and Top 1,000 Global Online Retailers for 2021, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM forged this partnership with Sezzle to provide its global independent distributors (known as UnFranchise® Owners), their customers and all online shoppers worldwide a flexible and convenient payment option, allowing greater control over when and how they pay.

"We're thrilled to add Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM to Sezzle's extensive base of leading eCommerce brands. This partnership opens the door for millions of shoppers to access Sezzle's barrier-breaking, next generation of payments. With a shared dedication to shoppers and an innovative approach to eCommerce, our teams have already created a strong relationship that will serve our shoppers well," commented Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim.

Sezzle's "Buy Now, Pay Later" online payment option is growing in popularity, as millions of shoppers opt for the convenience of paying in four easy installments, over six weeks, with zero interest. Among similar buy now, pay later platforms, Sezzle is gaining traction as the most user-friendly, trusted and performance-driven pay later solution for online retailers. Sezzle routinely earns 4.9 Trustpilot scores among consumers — and with a ≈90% approval rate for new applicants, retailers understand that offering Sezzle leads to higher conversions, sales and larger baskets. Sezzle is a bridge to millions of shoppers who prefer the interest-free option over interest-bearing and fee-bearing credit cards. Sezzle enables users to budget responsibly and helps thin-file credit builders improve their credit scores and increase their buying power by offering financial education and reporting their on-time payment histories to the credit bureaus via its Sezzle Up feature.

"At Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, we start and end every day focused on how to improve and enhance our customer's online shopping experience. Partnering with Sezzle allows us to provide our online shoppers with yet another convenient method to purchase their everyday needs, including Market America exclusive products, available on SHOP.COM," said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. "Even more, our UnFranchise Owners, who work hard to grow their own successful online businesses, will also be able to use the buy now, pay later option. When our UnFranchise Owners succeed, we succeed. The fact that Sezzle approves 9 out of 10 consumers for purchase and is routinely voted the best shopping experience and most trusted by consumers made our decision to partner with Sezzle a no-brainer."

This increase in purchasing power for consumers has been proven to lead to increased sales and basket sizes for close to 30,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle. Initially, Sezzle's buy now, pay later platform will be made available to all U.S. consumers through SHOP.COM and to all U.S. UnFranchise Owners through the UnFranchise.com website beginning early summer 2021. Future plans include making the buy now, pay later platform available to online shoppers on Market America Worldwide's additional e-commerce websites over time.

About Market America:

Market America Worldwide is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with locations in eight countries, including the U.S., Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranks 11th in Newsweek Magazine's 2020 Best U.S. Online Shops, #52 on Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 100 Online Marketplaces, #79 in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 500 and Top 1,000 Online Retailers, #12 in the 2019 Internet Retailer Top 500 in the Primary Merchandise Category, #96 in the 2018 Internet Retailer Asia 500, and #18 in 2017's Internet Retailer Mobile 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and received 2019's Triad Business Journal's "Fast 50" award as one of the top privately held companies for sustained growth, driving the area's economy, marking the 14th time the company has received this recognition. Market America Worldwide has also been named on Grant Thornton's North Carolina 100® (NC 100) ranking of the state's largest private companies by revenue 14 consecutive years and was ranked #15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2020. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback Program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for 2.4 million Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at retailers. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt in to a credit-building feature called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 29,200 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

