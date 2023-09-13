SF Cheese Fest Holds the Ultimate Cheese Happy Hour on September 23rd at the Iconic Ferry Building

Tickets Are Available Now For the 8th Annual Fundraiser of the California Artisan Cheese Guild

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese lovers unite! SF Cheese Fest will be held at the historic Grand Hall of the San Francisco Ferry Building on Saturday, September 23 from 6-9pm. General admission and VIP tickets are available now at https://www.sfcheesefest.com/tickets .

Cheese enthusiasts will mingle with industry insiders while grazing on bountiful samples from California cheesemakers and specialty food purveyors. There will be live musical entertainment with unlimited local cheese samples and beverages featuring cocktail samples, California beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

VIP attendees will enjoy early entry for an exclusive artisan cheese and libation pairing hosted by Alyssa Gilbert, Owner of Graze + Gather Co. It will feature nine California artisan cheesemakers paired with special handcrafted cocktails and mocktails from Fever Tree, Juice House Co. and Wheyward Spirit.

"Our festival is a tribute to the rich history of California cheesemaking and its enduring appeal." said Valerie Miller, Executive Director of the California Artisan Cheese Guild.

"SF Cheese Fest attendees will have a unique opportunity to meet the actual cheesemakers that have their "hands in the curd" as we cheesemakers like to say," Miller continued. "Attendees will experience some of the most special cheeses California has to offer, and have the chance to learn about them from the actual cheese makers and producers," she said,

The highly anticipated festival takes place as the Ferry Building celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

"We're delighted to host the California Artisan Cheese Guild's exciting event, which includes many of our very own Marketplace merchants, and bring more activity to the building in the evening," said Lillian Brauner, Senior Manager of Programming and Events for the Ferry Building. "As we celebrate 125 years, it's as important as ever to demonstrate our commitment to the artisan food community and being a gathering-place to celebrate local culture (pun intended!) and cuisine," she continued.

SF Cheese Fest is made possible with generous sponsorship from Beehive Cheese, Bellwether Farms, the California Milk Advisory Board, Gourmet Imports, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Cowgirl Creamery, Cypress Grove, Food Matters Again, Laura Chenel, Marin French Cheese Co, Qualtech, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company and Tomales Farmstead Creamery, plus boosters and in kind contributions from UNFI, Formaticum and Rustic Bakery.

Food and beverage participants include Bonnie's Jams, Carmel Honey Company, Rustic Bakery, Cult Crackers, Daily Driver, Fever-Tree, Juice House Co., Wheyward Spirit and the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant. Grazing Table provided by Gourmet Imports.

Participating cheesemakers include Achadinha Cheese Company, Beehive Cheese Co, Bellwether Farms, Bohemian Creamery, Cowgirl Creamery, Cypress Grove, Fiscalini Farmstead Cheese Co., Laura Chenel, Marin French Cheese, Nicasio Valley Cheese Co., Pennyroyal Farm, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Rumiano Cheese Co., Sach, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Tomales Farmstead Creamery and Wm. Cofield Cheese Co.

Media inquiries can be directed to Shannon Greevy, Peasant Media Press Relations at [email protected] or 415-484-3548. An event media kit for the 2023 SF Cheese Fest is available here: 2023 SF Cheese Fest Media Kit

SF Cheese Fest is a fundraiser for the California Artisan Cheese Guild , a nonprofit organization of cheesemakers, cheese tradespeople and cheese enthusiasts who work together to keep a traditional craft alive, preserve flavors unique to our region and protect valuable working farmland in a densely populated state. The mission of the CACG is to celebrate the quality and diversity of artisan cheeses produced in California, through partnerships, outreach and education. www.cacheeseguild.org

SOURCE California Artisan Cheese Guild