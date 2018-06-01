SF Express Ranks 4th among Global Logistics Service Providers in Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2018

The report BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2018 was released by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown in London on May 29 2018, with 14 Chinese brands ranking on the list. The ranking was based on both interviews with over three million consumers globally and analysis of the financial and business performance of each company (using data from Bloomberg and Kantar Worldpanel).

SF is a leading comprehensive logistics solution provider well-known in China. Over the past 25 years, SF has been taking advantage of its air network (SF Airlines), road transportation network (truck + high-speed trains), and big data network, to provide the most trustworthy, reliable, convenient and fastest delivery services to its customers. Thanks to its solid and fast development, SF has set up self-run branches in Russia, US, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, UK, France, and Germany with a wide service network covering more than 200 countries around the world.

With the booming of the Chinese economy in recent years, both consumers and merchants rely more on logistics and express services than ever before. In 2017, SF handled a total of 3.05 billion shipments, an 18% increase compared to that of 2016. All of these shipments were distributed to customer's doorstep via trucks, high-speed trains and airplanes within SF network.

As a leading logistics solution provider, SF places effort to better serve both merchants and consumers at home and abroad. To cope with the heated cross-border e-commerce business, SF proactively set up overseas warehouses and launched SF International Certified Shipping to help merchants and consumers ensure smooth transportation & integrity of goods. At the same time, SF is also building its own airport in Hubei China to contribute to the "Belt and Road Initiative" and improve the logistics development in China.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sf-express-ranks-4th-among-global-logistics-service-providers-in-top-100-most-valuable-global-brands-2018-300658008.html

SOURCE SF Express