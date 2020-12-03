SF Hotel Council 17th Annual Hotel Hero Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year defined by every day acts of personal and professional heroism, the Hotel Council of San Francisco (hotelcouncilsf.org) presents the 17th Annual Hotel Hero Awards this Friday, December 4, 12pm – 1pm, (PST). Hosted by Emmy Award winner Liam Mayclem, the virtual honors the brightest and best hospitality professionals in "The City That Knows How." The widely anticipated event was initially scheduled for March 19th but delayed due to COVID. The awardees are based on performance and service during the 2019 tourism season. The event is free: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZFHEIptJTWqjATQwEFcn1Q



"There are no words adequate to express our admiration for and appreciation to all those who work in San Francisco's hotel and hospitality industry," said Kevin Carroll, Hotel Council President and CEO. "Everyone employed by our City's hospitality industry is, and has been, a hero during a year when heroism was a daily choice. The individuals we celebrate through this event are shining examples of hospitality in a city known for being hospitable and welcoming."



Established in 2003, the Hotel Hero awards were created to pay tribute to the people who dedicate their lives to the hospitality industry. As the largest industry in San Francisco, hotels and tourism directly impact the success of many businesses throughout San Francisco, supporting over 105,000 jobs. Honoree designations are: Rising Star, Unsung Hero, Beyond the Call of Duty, Sustainability, Community Spirit, the Werner Lewin Lifetime Achievement Award, the Operations Lifetime Achievement Award, The Department Manager Bob Begley Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hotel Executive Award.



"No matter how early the morning or challenging the job, our hospitality professionals are our ambassadors to the world," said Mayor London N. Breed. "They are out every day promoting our city, supporting our economy, and ensuring that San Francisco continues to be a world-class tourist destination."



Presenting sponsor for this year's event is Clearway Energy. Award sponsors are the Bay Club, Big Bus, Clearway Energy, Recology, San Francisco Travel, Swinerton, Tito's Vodka and United Airlines. Program sponsor is Cintas.Supporting Sponsors include David Perry & Associates, Inc., PSAV, Tito's Vodka and Young's Market Company.



The Hotel Council of San Francisco is a non-profit membership-based organization advocating for the economic and social vitality of the hospitality industry in San Francisco. With a membership roster of over 200 hotels, allied members, and partner organizations, the Council is dedicated to protecting the San Francisco hospitality industry and connecting its members to support its growth and success.

