SF Intra-city Completes Filing for Full Circulation of H Shares Conducive to Improving Liquidity and Boosting Trading Volume

News provided by

SF Intra-city

21 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

HONG KONG, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 9699.HK), China's largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider, is pleased to announce that on 19 July, the Group received a filing notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") regarding the conversion of a total of 451,403,783 unlisted domestic shares of the Group held by certain shareholders into H shares of the Group and the listing thereof. According to the filing notice, the CSRC Filing in relation to the H shares conversion and listing has been successfully completed, marking the Group as one of the first Hong Kong stocks to be approved for full circulation under the newly implemented guidance for full circulation of H Shares.

Upon completion of the conversion and listing of the shares, SF Intra-city's total number of H shares will significantly increase from 310,289,026 to 761,692,809. This surge represents a remarkable increase in the approximate percentage of issued H shares from 33.24% to 81.60% of the Company's total number of shares. While the details of the Group's implementation plan for the conversion of unlisted domestic shares and H shares listing is yet to be finalised, completion of the conversion and listing is subject to the performance of other relevant procedures required by the Stock Exchange and other relevant onshore and offshore regulatory authorities. The Group will make further announcements on the progress of the conversion and listing, in compliance with the Listing Rules, as and when appropriate.

SF Intra-city expressed that the Group remains dedicated to increasing the liquidity of its shares. SF Intra-city is also fully prepared to cooperate with relevant departments to facilitate a smooth and successful conversion and listing process in order to further promote the stock liquidity, turnover rate, and circulation market value, striving to deliver greater value returns to its shareholders and investors.

Prior to the completion of the filing for full circulation of H shares, SF Intra-city has recently issued a positive profit alert, expecting to record a profit for the first half of 2023 as compared to the first half of 2022. This turnaround from loss to profit is a result of sustained business growth and continuous improvement in the gross margin and expense ratios in the first half of 2023. SF Intra-city has maintained strong momentum in the second half of the year and continues to optimise its distribution network in its business actively through a multi-pronged approach. Since 3 July, the Group has undertaken Didi Freight's "Express Delivery" business, fortifying the advantages of national distribution services. Offering two types of instant delivery services, "Economic Help" and "Direct Delivery by Special Personnel", as well as 24-hour Intra-city Pick-up and Delivery, Run Errands, and Purchase For Me, SF Intra-city continues to contribute to the growth of China's private economy. SF Intra-city has recently integrated its delivery services into WeChat's "Store Delivery" Service to jointly construct a new local lifestyle service ecosystem. Moreover, SF Intra-city will continue to seize the opportunities in multi-channel traffic, local retail development, and third-party on-demand delivery service, and the opportunities from the recent national policy of "Quarter-hour Convenient Living Circle" and the initiative to boosting consumption and livelihood, thereby aligning with its corporate mission to "bring enjoyable lifestyle to your fingertips".

SOURCE SF Intra-city

Also from this source

Under Continuous Business Growth SF Intra-city Expected a Profit Turnaround for 1H 2023

SF Intra-city is Honoured to be Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.