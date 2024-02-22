SF Intra-city Delivery Orders of Beverages Skyrocket over 5 times During Chinese New Year Festivities

News provided by

SF Intra-city

22 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 9699.HK), China's largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider, is pleased to announce, reported a substantial increase in orders for beverages and products from supermarkets and chain convenience stores during CNY 2024. The delivery orders from supermarkets and chain convenience stores increased by 130% year-on-year ("YoY"), delivery orders of beverages increased by 5.3 times YoY. This highlights the Group's role as a third-party on-demand delivery service platform, capable of processing orders across all channels, thereby demonstrating its unique value.

As consumers increasingly value the experience of holiday rituals, many chose to order gifts online, relying on services like SF Intracity for prompt and reliable delivery. The company's commitment to staying operational during the Chinese New Year contributed to the success, addressing diverse on-demand needs for both businesses and consumers.

SF Intracity strategically partnered with prominent businesses and platforms, including Shangri-La, Douyin Lifestyle Services, and Taobao Buy+, to delve into the extensive Spring Festival consumer market. By adopting a comprehensive approach, SF Intracity created a win-win scenario for consumers, businesses, and platforms during the peak of the New Year's consumption.

Furthermore, the company's dedication to customized services ensured a delightful experience for businesses and consumers alike during Valentine's Day. For delicate items such as flowers and cakes, SF Intracity elevated its delivery standards, focusing on stable placement and even providing hydration for flowers during transit.

SF Intracity's innovative initiatives extended to efficiently fulfilling orders during the combined Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day celebrations. Measures like rider benefits, Spring Festival care initiatives, and an "additional pay for each order" model during the Spring Festival motivated riders, ensuring a sufficient workforce to meet the festive delivery demands.

Beyond ensuring a stable supply of delivery capacity, SF Intracity, armed with an intelligent dispatching system, improved order-to-rider matching, resulting in enhanced delivery efficiency. To tackle complex delivery requirements, the company employed a diverse and flexible capacity network, combining both four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles.

SF Intracity's success lies in being an independent third-party, earning the trust of businesses and consumers through refined capacity scheduling, an intelligent delivery system, and a commitment to high-quality and efficient fulfillment. The company continues to focus on the long-term development of the third-party instant delivery service market, adapting to changing consumer trends and contributing to the local retail scene.

As SF Intracity strives to fulfill its mission of "letting more people enjoy a close and beautiful life," the company looks forward to steady progress, high-quality growth, and delivering increased value to shareholders and investors. SF Intracity's strategic approach and commitment to delivering joy during festive seasons have solidified its position as a leader in real-time delivery services, bringing convenience and celebration to customers across China.

SOURCE SF Intra-city

