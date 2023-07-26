SF Intra-city Received Stock Exchange's Approval for Conversion of Unlisted Shares

News provided by

SF Intra-city

26 Jul, 2023, 18:00 ET

Proactively Promoting Liquidity of Shares and Circulating Market Value

HONG KONG, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. ("SF Intra-city" or the "Group") (Stock Code: 9699.HK), China's largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider, is pleased to announce that on 25 July, the Group received approval from the Stock Exchange for the listing and dealing of a total of 451,403,783 H shares, which represent approximately 48.36% of the Group's total issued Shares.

The conversion and listing of H shares will involve 18 participating holders of unlisted shares, and they will participate in the conversion of H shares. Once the conversion and listing of the shares are completed on the Stock Exchange, SF Intra-city's total number of H shares is expected to increase from 310,289,026 to 761,692,809 significantly. This surge represents a remarkable increase in the approximate percentage of issued H shares from 33.24% to 81.60% of the Group's total shares. The listing of the converted H shares on the Stock Exchange is currently expected to commence by the end of this month.

SF Intra-city emphasised that the shares conversion and listing are important measures to further enhance the Group's brand value in the capital market. This move is conducive to bolstering the Group's reputation and competitiveness domestically and internationally while also enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing conporate structures and enhancing profitability. Additionally, the measure will significantly promote the liquidity, trading volume and turnover rate of SF Intra-city's shares, consequently contributing to the increase in circulating market value. The Group also expects a turnaround from losses to profits in the first half of 2023. SF Intra-city will continue focusing on high-quality growth, improved profitability, and steady development, aiming to deliver greater value returns to its shareholders and investors.

SOURCE SF Intra-city

Also from this source

SF Intra-city Completes Filing for Full Circulation of H Shares Conducive to Improving Liquidity and Boosting Trading Volume

Under Continuous Business Growth SF Intra-city Expected a Profit Turnaround for 1H 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.