SF Mayor London Breed Endorses Prop 24, California Ballot Measure To Strengthen Data Privacy Rights
Bay Area Leaders Like Congressman Ro Khanna, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Senator Wieckowski Support Prop 24
Oct 28, 2020, 13:03 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced an important endorsement from San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Bay Area leaders in support of the measure to strengthen consumer privacy.
"Prop 24 will provide strong protections against online racial profiling," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "I urge voters to join me in voting YES on Prop 24."
Other prominent Bay Area leaders and endorsers include:
Sun Reporter
Post News Group
Hon. Eleni Kounalakis, California Lieutenant Governor
Hon. Betty Yee, California State Controller
Hon. Ro Khanna, US House of Representatives
Hon. Libby Schaaf, Mayor, City of Oakland
Hon. Jim Beall, California State Senator (D-Silicon Valley)
Hon. Bill Dodd, California State Senator (D-North Bay)
Hon. Nancy Skinner, California State Senator (D-East Bay)
Hon. Scott Wiener, California State Senator (D-San Francisco)
Hon. Bob Wieckowski, California State Senator (D-East Bay)
Hon. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, California State Assemblymember (D-North Bay)
Hon. David Chiu, California State Assemblymember (D-San Francisco)
Hon. Susan Ellenberg - Supervisor, Santa Clara County
Hon. Aaron Peskin - Supervisor, San Francisco County
Hon. John Bauters - Councilmember, City of Emeryville
Hon. Lynette McElhaney - Councilmember, City of Oakland
Hon. Greg Bonaccorsi - Trustee - Ohlone Community College District
Hon. Melanie Blake - Trustee - Sonoma Valley Unified School District
Sean Dugar - Member, Democratic National Committee
Sandra Lowe - Member, Democratic National Committee
Lance Kwan - President, South Alameda County Young Democrats
Marjan Philour, Small Business Owner
San Francisco Women's Political Committee
International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21
State Building and Construction Trades Council
Proposition 24 would:
- Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location;
- Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information;
- Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information;
- Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords;
- MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.
www.caprivacy.org
@caprivacyorg
|
Paid for by Yes on 24, Californians for Consumer Privacy
Committee major funding from Alastair Mactaggart
SOURCE Californians for Consumer Privacy