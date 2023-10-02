SFA Partners Congratulates Lewis J. (Lew) Walker on Financial Planning Association Honor

Founding SFA shareholder and current Board member honored as pioneer of the financial planning profession at association's annual conference in latest industry recognition

As part of the College of Financial Planning's third graduating class, Walker was one of the first professionals globally to earn a CFP® designation

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Partners (SFAP) – a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors – today congratulates Lewis (Lew) J. Walker, founding SFA shareholder and current Board member, for being honored as a pioneer of the financial planning profession by the Financial Planning Association (FPA) at its recently concluded annual conference, which was held last week in Phoenix.

As a member of the third graduating class at the College of Financial Planning and the 171st person worldwide to earn a CFP® designation, Walker was among a small group of trailblazers who shared a vision of what financial planning could be – a movement that has developed into a global profession.

The FPA honor is the latest in a long line of recognitions for Walker. In 2002, he was the first recipient of the FPA of Georgia HONORS award and two years later won the Managed Account Pioneer Award from the Money Management Institute. In 2011, FPA named him the P. Kemp Fain, Jr., Award winner, the highest recognition in financial planning.

Along with being a founding SFA shareholder, Walker serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of SFA Holdings, the parent company of The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. and Strategic Blueprint, LLC, which are part of the SFA Partners' family of advisor-focused companies.

"I congratulate Lewis on this well-deserved honor from the Financial Planning Association," said SFA Holdings President and CEO, Clive Slovin. "I can confidently say that SFA Partners would not be where it is today were it not for Lewis' passion, vision and leadership. More than that, though, he's a titan of financial planning, having left an indelible mark on the profession during his illustrious career. I thank him for everything he has done and continues to do for our firm and the industry and, importantly, for being a trusted friend over the years."

Early in his career, Walker played a prominent role with the Institute for Certified Financial Planners, serving on the board of directors in 1980 before becoming President (1986-1987) and National Chairman (1987-1988). The ICFP was a forerunner of today's Financial Planning Association.

While active in the ICFP, Walker conducted numerous study trips for financial planners to key business centers in Europe and Asia to create a better understanding among centers of influence abroad of the power of professional financial planning.

"It has been an honor to be able to play a part in building what has become a growing and essential profession, that of guiding individuals and families in achieving financial independence," Walker said. "I applaud and deeply appreciate the support of Clive and the team at SFA Partners in enhancing the growth of independent client-focused financial planning firms."

In 1976, Lewis founded an independent financial planning firm, the forerunner to creating Walker Capital Management in 1987. After 40 years of providing outstanding service to clients – including succession and continuity planning solutions – Walker merged the firm in 2016 with Keen Insight Group. The combined entity was renamed Capital Insight Group, a multi-advisor ensemble practice based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Today, Walker continues to serve as a senior advisor to the firm.

During his career, he has also been a prolific writer. Over the years, he has penned countless articles for the Journal of Financial Planning, including the long-running "Futures Trends" column.

He was also a regular contributor to the Dunwoody Crier, a local newspaper serving north Atlanta. His columns continue to appear in paper periodically, as well as in other local newspapers published by Appen Media Group.

Walker concluded, "Informed and comprehensive financial planning can alleviate much of the financial stress plaguing individuals, families and business owners. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to have a platform through consulting, writing and speaking to further the economic success and financial independence of individuals and families, and for as long as the good Lord gives me a voice, I look forward to continuing to help grow our noble and rewarding profession."

