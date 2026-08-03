SFA Saniflo USA Continues Partnership with Hope Vibes, Donating Plumbing Products to the Nonprofit Organization

Founded in 2020, Hope Vibes works with SFA Saniflo to outfit its mobile shower and laundry center trucks that regularly serve the North Carolina homeless community.

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of Group SFA and a global leader in above-the-floor macerating and grinding toilets and drain pumps, is pleased to announce its ongoing product donations to support Hope Vibes, a North-Carolina based nonprofit organization.

Founded in 2017 by Emmanuel and Adrienne Threatt, Hope Vibes is dedicated to raising awareness, fostering hope, and implementing real solutions to address the homeless crisis in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region. Since creating its first "Hope Tank" in 2020, Hope Vibes has been providing homeless individuals with an eco-friendly mobile shower and laundry center.

"Our idea was to bring full bathing and laundry facilities to our homeless community so that they don't leave the place they call home to take a shower," explains Emmanuel Threatt.

Committed to providing the homeless with a sense of privacy, safety, and comfort, the Threatts and their friends sought to bring to life what started as an idea on a whiteboard. This led to the purchase of a 24-foot box truck with enough room for not only two baths and laundry facilities but also a black and gray water tank for waste collection and a freshwater tank for on-board water supply.

In 2020, SFA Saniflo USA donated two grinder pump systems and a drain pump to accommodate the plumbing fixtures on the first Hope Tank. Now, as Hope Vibes endeavors to create a second mobile shower truck, SFA Saniflo USA will continue to support the organization by, once again, donating two Sanigrind Pro pumps and a Sanicom 1 drain pump for the new truck.

The Hope Tanks feature two full baths and laundry facilities, with black and gray water tanks for waste collection and freshwater tanks for on-board water supply. The Sanigrind Pro units sit behind a toilet in each bath, separated by a finished panelboard. The Sanicom 1 drain pump drains gray water from washing machines into a storage tank, whose cleanout pipe empties into the city sewage system.

"These donations reflect SFA Saniflo's ongoing commitment to positively impacting the community by providing hygienic care to those who lack access," says Giulio Marcato, Country Manager of SFA Saniflo North America.

Hope Vibes serves the Charlotte area approximately six times a month, accommodating 50 to 75 people at each location. Leveraging the power of volunteers and social media, the Hope Vibes team can reach individuals unaware of the Hope Tank's services.

Recently, the city of Charlotte approached Hope Vibes to collaborate on creating mobile restroom solutions for individuals experiencing homelessness. The city provided financial support to help bring this plan to fruition.

With many moving parts that come with operating a mobile truck service, Emmanuel is grateful to have reliable products like the Saniflo Sanigrind Pro and Sanicom 1 functioning properly with no issues.

"It's the perfect solution to the problem," explains Emmanuel. "Having a restroom, shower, or laundry facility on a vehicle is not a typical layout that you see in a box truck, but by using Saniflo's above-floor plumbing solution, we have products that continually work well. They are a trusted partner for Hope Vibes."

To learn more about Hope Tank, visit https://www.hopevibes.org/hopetank.

ABOUT SFA SANIFLO

SFA SANIFLO NORTH AMERICA — whose France-based parent company, SFA Group, originated macerating plumbing technology — offers a complete line of waste and drainage pumping systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. SFA Saniflo developed its innovative, "above-floor plumbing" technology 65 years ago and has led its commercialization worldwide. Today, the company markets macerating technology through 27 subsidiaries doing business in more than 70 countries and has sold more than eight million units worldwide since 1958. SFA Saniflo markets through independent sales agents throughout North America, and the product line is currently available at distributor and dealer locations throughout the continent.

For more information, contact SFA Saniflo USA at 1-800-571-8191, or visit the website at sfasaniflo.com. To contact SFA Saniflo Canada, dial 1-800-363-5874, or visit sfasaniflo.ca.





contact SFA Saniflo USA at 1-800-571-8191, or visit the website at sfasaniflo.com. To contact SFA Saniflo Canada, dial 1-800-363-5874, or visit sfasaniflo.ca. For editorial assistance, including photography, contact Madelyn Young ( [email protected] ) c/o GreenHouse Digital + PR: 708 428 6385.

SOURCE SFA Saniflo