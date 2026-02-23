SFA Saniflo USA Partners with the Dallas Independent School District to Train the Next Generation of Plumbing Professionals

Hands-on product training, case study reviews, and classroom pump donations introduce school students to practical, above-floor plumbing solutions and potential career pathways.

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of Group SFA and a leading global manufacturer of above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps, and lift stations, recently partnered with the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) to provide hands-on plumbing education and product training to high school students preparing for careers in the skilled trades.

The multi-day training sessions were led by Saniflo Assistant Technical Manager Michael Cerna at Career Institute North, one of four district institutes offering tuition-free career and technical education to high school students. The initiative introduced students to Saniflo's range of waste and drainage pumps, real-world installation challenges and practices, and potential career pathways within the plumbing industry.

"Partnering with industry leaders like SFA Saniflo helps us break down misconceptions about plumbing and show students how modern, innovative, and in-demand this career really is," says Guillermo Michel, Career Institute Coordinator. "These experiences make the learning more real, more engaging, and more aligned with what students will encounter in the workforce."

"With traditional plumbing, some installations can seem impossible until you know the right solutions exist," says Cerna. "By introducing students to Saniflo early in their training, we're helping them understand how our systems can solve real-world challenges in residential and commercial applications. These students are the future of the industry, and it's important they graduate knowing what's possible."

During the training sessions, students learned about a wide range of Saniflo products and saw case studies demonstrating how above-floor plumbing technology can be used in applications such as pet salons, coffee shops, RVs, backyard structures, and commercial remodels. In addition to instruction, Saniflo donated products such as the Saniaccess 3 and Saniswift Pro for classroom use and provided branded educational materials to support ongoing hands-on learning.

The Career Institute program was launched to address workforce shortages and provide students with industry-recognized certifications before graduating from high school. The plumbing program is part of the construction cluster, which also includes electrical, carpentry, HVAC, and other skilled trades.

As part of the partnership, SFA Saniflo is also planning to support the program by donating working demonstration displays that simulate real plumbing systems, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in a classroom environment. Additional collaborations with other Dallas ISD campuses are currently being explored.

"Our goal is long-term," Cerna adds. "If these students remember the Saniflo name and understand how our systems work, they'll carry that knowledge with them throughout their careers. That, in turn, will benefit the entire industry."

ABOUT SFA SANIFLO

SFA SANIFLO NORTH AMERICA — whose France-based parent company, SFA Group, originated macerating plumbing technology — offers a complete line of waste and drainage pumping systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. SFA Saniflo developed its innovative, "above-floor plumbing" technology more than 65 years ago and has led its commercialization worldwide. Today, the company markets macerating technology through 27 subsidiaries doing business in more than 70 countries and has sold more than eight million units worldwide since 1958. SFA Saniflo markets its products through independent sales agents throughout North America, and the product line is currently available at distributor and dealer locations across the continent.

