SFA Saniflo USA Introduces Sanicondens® Clim Mini S for Quiet, Reliable, Mini-Split Condensate Removal

Compact and quiet condensate pump is now available for mini-split and residential or light commercial HVAC installations where gravity drainage is not feasible.

EDISON, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of Group SFA and a leading global manufacturer of above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps, lift stations, and condensate pumps, has announced the introduction of the Sanicondens® Clim Mini S, a compact, high-performance condensate-removal pump engineered for mini-split air conditioning systems and other small HVAC units.

Mini-split systems cool and dehumidify indoor air, producing condensate that must be drained away to protect the space and ensure efficient system performance. If condensate water is not removed correctly, it can back up and lead to leaks, water damage, and mold growth, potentially reducing system efficiency and effectiveness.

Most mini-split installations rely on gravity drain lines that must maintain a consistent downward slope; however, this approach can be challenging or impossible in interior-wall placements, basements, retrofit projects, or long-distance runs. The Sanicondens® Clim Mini S offers a better solution by automatically collecting and quietly pumping condensate to a suitable drainage point, allowing for flexible unit placement without compromising the drain line.

"Mini-split installations keep growing in homes and businesses because they are efficient and allow flexible placement, but condensate drainage can be a hidden challenge," says Giulio Marcato, Country Manager, SFA Saniflo USA. "The Sanicondens® Clim Mini S gives installers and property owners a quiet, dependable way to manage condensate cleanly, without limiting where a unit can be installed."

In addition to mini-split systems, the Sanicondens® Clim Mini S can also manage condensate from other low-output HVAC equipment where gravity drainage is not available, such as small wall-mounted fan coils, compact cassettes, and similar light-duty cooling units within its rated capacity.

Both the International Plumbing Code (IPC) and the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) specify that condensate must be discharged through approved methods. Where gravity drainage is not feasible, the codes mandate the use of mechanical devices for condensate removal. A condensate pump, such as the Sanicondens® Clim Mini S, fulfills this requirement.

Built for discreet, flexible HVAC installations

Designed for residential and light commercial environments, the Sanicondens® Clim Mini S fits neatly inside or alongside mini-split indoor head units. It is purpose-built to handle condensate from systems up to 27,000 BTU (8 kW) and move water vertically up to 20 feet or horizontally up to 150 feet, delivering reliable drainage in spaces such as apartments, offices, retail locations, and renovated homes.

Sanicondens® Clim Mini S key features and specifications:

Ultra-quiet operation at ≤ 21 dBA (measured at 3 feet) for bedrooms, offices, and other noise-sensitive areas.





at (measured at 3 feet) for bedrooms, offices, and other noise-sensitive areas. Automatic magnetic-float activation that starts pumping only when condensate is detected.





that starts pumping only when condensate is detected. Compact, high-efficiency performance with discharge rates of 2.1 GPH at 3 feet and 1.6 GPH at 20 feet . (GPH = gallons per hour.)





with discharge rates of and . (GPH = gallons per hour.) Powerful pumping capacity with a 66-foot shut-off head and 6.5-foot max suction head .





with a and . Simple, clean connections including one 5/8-inch inlet and a 1/4-inch discharge line .





including and a . Ready-to-install kit with 4-foot flexible hose , power cable, vent tube, mounting plate, and bracket.





with , power cable, vent tube, mounting plate, and bracket. Lightweight design at 1 lb (0.5 kg) for easier placement and servicing.





at for easier placement and servicing. CSA certified for safety and compliance.

The Sanicondens® Clim Mini S is now available through SFA Saniflo USA's authorized distributors and supply partners.

The Sanicondens® Clim Mini S expands the SFA Saniflo lineup of condensate pumps with a compact option optimized for mini-splits and small HVAC units, complementing larger Sanicondens solutions designed for boilers, air handlers, and other higher-capacity equipment.

To learn more about the Sanicondens® Clim Mini S and the full line of condensate removal solutions from SFA Saniflo USA, visit https://www.sfasaniflo.com/en.

ABOUT SFA SANIFLO

SFA SANIFLO NORTH AMERICA — whose France-based parent company, SFA Group, originated macerating plumbing technology — offers a complete line of waste and drainage pumping systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. SFA Saniflo developed its innovative, "above-floor plumbing" technology more than 65 years ago and has led its commercialization worldwide. Today, the company markets macerating technology through 27 subsidiaries doing business in more than 70 countries and has sold more than eight million units worldwide since 1958. SFA Saniflo markets its products through independent sales agents throughout North America, and the product line is currently available at distributor and dealer locations across the continent.

