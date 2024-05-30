SFA Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 1b Trial of SFA-002 for Psoriasis

JENKINTOWN, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule biosynthetic compounds for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, today announced the completion of enrollment of 15 patients in cohort 2 of its Phase 1b clinical trial of SFA-002 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis.

"This clinical milestone is essential to our ongoing evaluation of the safety and efficacy of SFA-002 for the treatment of psoriasis. As an endogenous biosynthetic compound, SFA-002 has the potential to be a disease-modifying therapeutic that targets multiple pathways with greater efficacy and less side effects for patients," stated Dr. Stefan Weiss, Chief Medical Officer of SFA Therapeutics.

"As we approach the conclusion of our Phase 1b trial, we look forward to entering Phase 2 studies in the second half of the year," stated Ira Spector, Chief Executive Officer of SFA Therapeutics. "The encouraging topline and safety results from cohort 1 of the Phase 1b clinical trial demonstrate the promise of SFA-002 to be a successful treatment for psoriasis. We anticipate additional Phase 1b data readouts from cohort 1 along with topline data from cohort 2 in the coming months."

SFA Therapeutics previously reported positive topline efficacy and safety results from cohort 1 of its Phase 1b clinical trial of SFA-002. In 14 evaluable subjects with difficult-to-treat scalp psoriasis and palmoplantar psoriasis, including six subjects on the three-month extension, 92% of patients demonstrated a PASI improvement of greater than 50. 72% of subjects showed an improvement of greater than PASI 75. Two subjects achieved PASI 100 (100% clearance). No related adverse events or toxicities were observed during the treatment period and follow-up, with no rebound effects observed.

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule biosynthetic compounds for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Based on breakthrough research licensed from Temple University, SFA Therapeutics' platform has the potential to develop safer and more efficacious treatments for a number of chronic inflammatory diseases by uniquely tailoring the effects of patented formulations with target-specific adjuvants. Its lead asset, SFA-002, is approaching Phase 2 clinical trials and has shown promising Phase 1a and Phase 1b results for the treatment of psoriasis. SFA Therapeutics has also received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate SFA-001N in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), with or without fibrosis. SFA Therapeutics has an Orphan Disease Designation from the FDA for SFA-001 in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most prevalent form of liver cancer.

SFA Therapeutics is headquartered in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.

