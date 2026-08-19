SFA THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES

Positioning SFA-002D for Commercialization

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Having completed their phase 1b clinical trial in psoriasis, with outstanding results, SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is now positioning itself for the commercial development of SFA-002D, a drug that has the potential to reset the immune system. This drug has shown significant results in the treatment of psoriasis, as a proof of concept for application of the platform in multiple autoimmune diseases. SFA Therapeutics is pleased to announce the following organizational changes.

Shawn Patrick O'Brien, Chairman, has been appointed CEO by the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Shawn brings significant experience in the commercialization of small and large molecules, including 10 block busters at AstraZeneca, and the commercial success of six previous biotech companies as the CEO. In his most recent role, Shawn, as the CEO, led the turnaround of Mayne Pharmaceuticals.

"After 4 ½ years as Chairman, I am excited to add the additional responsibilities as the CEO of SFA Therapeutics as we head into Phase 2 for Psoriasis and Phase 1 for pancreatic cancer" said Shawn, "the team under Ira's leadership has produced unique data across the entire platform, and if we are successful with our two near term clinical programs, we have the potential to dramatically improve the treatment that patients receive for Psoriasis and Pancreatic Cancer in the future"

Dr. Ira C. Spector, Co-founder and previously CEO, has moved to a new position as Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Spector helped co-found SFA Therapeutics and has led SFA since its inception. Under his leadership, SFA has discovered 9 drugs, has received 19 patents and has completed two clinical trials. As Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Spector will continue to provide leadership and guidance on the development of SFA's portfolio in immunology (focused initially on psoriasis) and pancreatic cancer.

"Shawn has the right commercialization experience to take SFA to the next level and deliver on the full potential of this very promising platform," said Ira.

Dr. Mark Feitelson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will now become Head of Discovery Research, and will remain responsible for the laboratory and discovery programs. The original drugs in the SFA pipeline were discovered in Mark's laboratory at Temple University, and he and his students are continuing to discover new targets in his lab.

Dr. Alla Arzumanyan, Co-founder and formerly Chief Development Officer, will become Chief Scientific Officer, as we transition to the commercial development of additional drugs in our pipeline. Alla has led the translational development process that has enabled SFA to develop drugs for human use and is the key inventor of SFA's drugs.

Mr. James Kirwin, MBA, will continue his role as COO and Head of Clinical Operations. During Jim's tenure SFA completed the phase 1b clinical trial with SFA-002, and he was responsible for the clinical development programs for SFA-002D for psoriasis/autoimmune disease and SFA-009 for pancreatic cancer.

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new oral therapeutics targeting the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. SFA's pipeline includes 9 small-molecule drugs, with 19 issued patents and over 30 patents pending.

SFA's drug platform has been licensed from Temple University.

Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.

Contact: Dr. Ira Spector, [email protected], 267-584-1080

SOURCE SFA Therapeutics, Inc.